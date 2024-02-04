🔊 Listen to this

This photograph was among artifacts from Glynis Johns’ collection that were unveiled Saturday afternoon in Scranton.

Healing Through the Arts was attended by over 70 people who listened to Glynis Johns’ presention Saturday afternoon.

Walter and Gabrielle Mitchell, both 58, listen to the presention Saturday at the Black Scranton Project Center for Arts and Culture.

Glynis Johns, founder and CEO of Black Scranton Project Center for Arts and Culture, talks about artifacts from the area that were unveiled Saturday in Scranton.

Ariella R. and Zaina S., both 7, color a drawing on the wall at the Black Scranton Project Center for Arts and Culture.

SCRANTON — Black History Month opened here on Saturday with a kickoff event at the Center for Arts and Culture, which drew over 70 area residents for a celebration of both art and history.

Glynis Johns, founder and CEO of the Black Scranton Project, said the event was centered on food, art, community and local history.

Johns said she started in 2019, simply focused on sharing Black history with Scranton area residents. Now, five years out, she’s overwhelmed that the organization has been able to establish the Center for Arts and Culture, which found its home in a beautiful space which was previously a bank.

The focus of the month-long celebration this year is “Healing through the Arts,” Johns said, pointing out that mental health has become a key issue everywhere. The organization will provide opportunities for wellness activities this month including yoga, mediation and wellness workshops, she said.

Norma Jeffries, who grew up in Scranton and returned about a decade ago, said she’s happy to help the organization get the word out about their activities and message. Jeffries said that she’s often called an “activist,” but that in reality she just enjoys sharing her story and helping others.

Jeffries said she would like to see equal opportunities for young people in regard to education and jobs.Jeffries remembers her husband telling their sons to be respectful to police and to never run from officers. These were reminders that served as safeguards for Black men, she said.

Jeffries also said she is seeing increased diversity and understanding across the community. She points out that Saturday’s event was a collection of all sorts of different kinds of people, including youngsters.

The recently upgraded Center for Arts and Culture, filled with Black artifacts and artwork, provided the perfect background for fellowship between different kinds of people, she said.

Former Scranton Mayor Jim Connors said he believes that the city is increasingly diverse. Connors pointed out that Ty Holmes was named president of the Scranton School district in December, the first minority to serve in that role.

“That says something,” he said.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said the city began the day by raising the Pan-African Flag at City Hall. Cognetti said she enjoyed seeing the community come together to spend time enjoying the art and food the event provided.

Danielle Breslin said the event provided a chance to learn more about black history. “There’s so much to learn,” she said. “I’m confident that when I leave here, I’ll know something more.”