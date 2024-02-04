Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — The Parish Community of St. Nicholas-St. Mary hosted its 56th annual “German Nite,” sponsored by the Holy Name Society, on Saturday in St. Nicholas-St. Mary School Auditorium, 240 S. Washington St.
Billed as one of the largest pre-Lenten German-American celebrations in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the event included a hearty German dinner as well as music for dancing by the traditional, five-piece German band “Schnitzel.”
As in years past, the auditorium was filled with parishioners, friends, community leaders — and, yes, the sounds of German songs.