Members of the Sisters of Christian Charity were among those partaking of German Nite festivities.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, center, converses with other guests during German Nite.

Once dinner was over the lights were dimmed and the dancing got underway.

WILKES-BARRE — The Parish Community of St. Nicholas-St. Mary hosted its 56th annual “German Nite,” sponsored by the Holy Name Society, on Saturday in St. Nicholas-St. Mary School Auditorium, 240 S. Washington St.

Billed as one of the largest pre-Lenten German-American celebrations in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the event included a hearty German dinner as well as music for dancing by the traditional, five-piece German band “Schnitzel.”

As in years past, the auditorium was filled with parishioners, friends, community leaders — and, yes, the sounds of German songs.