WILKES-BARRE — Yes, I admit I love Plymouth, PA — my hometown.

We all love our hometowns — as we should.

And every time I hop in the Way Back Machine, I return to those halcyon years when life was so much simpler, safer and way more fun.

There are so many good memories attached to our hometowns and I am certainly no exception — nor are my experiences unique. We all have those memories and we cherish them.

So when super-charged veteran advocate Nikki Guest called me to invite me to the Plymouth American Legion Post 463 on Center Avenue in Plymouth, I was humbled, yet anxious to attend.

District 12 American Legion on Friday presented Jake Sarwar of Fox 56 News and me with American Legion Certificates of Appreciation for “always honoring our heroes at the VA Medical Center.”

“Whether it’s airing their interviews on the news or their pictures in the paper and so much more as we all know, they know they will never be forgotten,” said Nikki Guest. “On behalf of all our heroes and District 12, thank you — we are so grateful for you both.”

Guest also praised my late father, William O’Boyle Sr., thanking him for his service to our country and also as a former commander of the Plymouth American Legion Post 463.

It was a special moment for me because all those aforementioned memories came flowing back.

So without anyone noticing, I hopped into the Way Back Machine and traveled back to the summer of 1959 — to the old, pre-flood American Legion Post 463. We went to the back of the building and there was a Ferris wheel and rides, games, kids and fun everywhere.

This was my first exposure to a festival, or a bazaar, or a fair of any type, and it was absolute fun. Every kid I knew was there, and there were many I didn’t know. We were running, playing and riding, and we were eating the best greasy foods I had ever tasted — French fries with vinegar and salt, candy apples, bubble gum, cotton candy, hot dogs, hamburgers, soda pop, ice cream.

To a kid, this was heaven.

This fair would run for a few days. A group of traveling festival people would come into a small town, set everything up, operate the rides and stands, and then pick up stakes and head to the next stop.

It was awesome.

Every year the Plymouth Little League, co-founded by my dad, would sponsor this amazing event, and every year people would flock to the American Legion parking lot for a good time. It was an annual tradition I’ll always remember.

Like I said, good times tend to stick in your memory bank.

Inside the old Post 463 was always a good time as well. I can remember after church on Sunday, my mom taking me over to the American Legion for lunch. Dad was already there playing pinochle with friends. This was amazing to watch — my dad not only counted how many trump were out on each hand, he also counted all suits. I never knew how he was able to do that.

And there was a big room where weddings, parties and more were held. Adults were all dressed up, drinking beer and highballs, as a polka band played for the bride and groom.

And there was also a dining room with great food at reasonable prices.

The American Legion was a gathering place — a fun place.

It was a place where heroes got together with their spouses and friends. Not far away on Main Street was the VFW Post 1425 — I remember the post numbers because they sponsored Little League teams in town and the post numbers were on the front of the flannel uniform shirts.

This was small town America at its best.

Fast forward many years as bazaars, festivals and fairs abound everywhere and are attended by thousands. We have the Pierogi Festival in Edwardsville, the Tomato Festival in Pittston, and the Kielbasa Festival in Plymouth. The Bloomsburg Fair, Luzerne County Fair and many other fairs are all worthy of patronizing and enjoying.

But being back in Plymouth and in Post 463 was special for me. However, the most special thing about it was why Jake and I were there — to be honored by the American Legion.

Veterans deserve our respect and they should always be thanked for their service to our country — to us all. At American Legions, VFWs and VA Hospitals, heroes walk the halls. They are in our communities. They are our neighbors.

These are the men and women who honor us by their service — by answering the call to duty.

So to have the American Legion present me with a Certificate of Appreciation means more to me than they could ever realize.

They honored my mom, my dad, and all the heroic men and women who have served. That’s why we cover veterans issues and events — the parades, the ceremonies, the presentations. Because of veterans, we are all who we are and it’s because of them that we live in a free country.

God bless all veterans — thank you for your service.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.