WILKES-BARRE — Thousands of area residents descended on Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday hoping to make their homes and gardens look their best.

Many of those attending had a special project in mind as they walked through the various displays and some were looking for ideas on projects ranging from kitchen upgrades to landscaping.

The 22nd Northeastern Pennsylvania Home & Garden Show was the place to be for those hoping for inspiration and information on improving their living space.

The show filled two floors of the Arena and vendors provided not only product suggestions but also advice to those who stopped by to learn more. Products presented at the event ranged from household items to cosmetics to wine and food items.

Looking forward to spring

The Penn State Master Gardeners were on hand to provide information for those preparing to plant their first seedlings or expand their garden for the upcoming year.

Master Gardener Sandy Visintainer said many attendees were asking for the best way to keep pests out of their garden and were interested in the benefits of soil testing.

She pointed out that last year there was an abundance of rain at the beginning of the season, followed by a dry spell at the end.

Those weather conditions, she said, presented unique challenges for gardeners.

This year many are committed to being as prepared as possible to maximize their harvest.

Visintainer was also able to provide information about an upcoming program for those who would like to become Master Gardeners.

Family affair

Camp Kresge executive director Stephanie Bewley was on hand to provide information about the year-round camp.

Bewley said parents appreciated learning about programs offered by the camp for both children and families.

The stand also provided a chance for children to complete a colorful craft.

“While children were doing the craft, I got to talk with the parents,” she said.

Bewley said the greatest benefit of the camp, in addition to outdoor activities and learning, were the chance to make lifelong friendships. Residents will have a chance to experience the camp firsthand during a 5K trail run and fun walk to be held on April 21, Bewley said. The Home & Garden Show continues today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

