The elegant pastime of taking a walk to view the cherry blossoms is depicted in a print in the ‘Floating Beauty’ exhibit on loan from the Reading Public Museum.

Also part of the exhibit is this illustration from ‘The Tale of Genji,’ also known as Japan’s oldest novel, which was written by the noblewoman Murasaki Shikibu in 1020.

Artist Katsushkia Hukusai’s image of ‘The Great Wave Off The Coast of Kawagawa’ shows Mt. Fuji in the distance.

A colorful kimono greets visitors to the ‘Floating Beauty — Women in the Art of Ukiyo-E’ exhibit at Misericordia’s Pauly Friedman Gallery.

This image in the ‘Floating Beauty’ exhibit is unusual in that it shows a ‘disheveled’ woman who is balancing a child on her leg.

A sage-jubako, or laquered picnic box, would have been used on outings.

The tallest figure in this picture is a courtesan who has more prestige than her companions. That’s the reason the artist depicted her with greater height.

Women were not allowed to perform onstage in feudal Japan, so they would have been portrayed by male actors in Kabuki theater.

Whether it’s a mother threading a needle, a courtesan strolling with her attendants, or a peasant carrying a baby on her back as she serves tea, figures in the “Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-E’ ” exhibit of Japanese art almost always appear poised and elegant.

That might be what you notice first, if you visit the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University to see the artwork that dates back to Japan’s Edo Period of 1615 to 1858.

But when you peruse the text that accompanies these images, on loan from the Reading Public Museum, prepare to be amazed. If you have friends nearby, you might even start reading passages aloud, with a “Hey, listen to this.”

“His fingers had to be kept together and he took tiny steps with his knees pressed together and his toes pointed inward.”

That was a description of the movements of an onnagata, a male actor who depicted women in kabuki theater. He also would have spoken in falsetto, and kept his back and knees bent, so as to appear smaller.

Actual women “weren’t allowed to appear on stage,” gallery director Lalaine Little explained, pointing out that similar rules governed the stage in Shakespeare’s England.

But if an onnagata’s movements were so constricted, what was real life like for women and their daughters?

One narrative on display in the gallery explains that ancient Japan “regarded women with great respect and reverence.” But with the introduction of Chinese Buddhism in 552, women came to be considered vastly inferior to men.

“A woman was expected to maintain the Three Obediences,” the text reads. “First, to her father as a daughter; to her husband as a wife, and finally to her sons as a mother.”

An excerpt from the work of a Confucian scholar about how “a woman should look on her husband as if he were Heaven itself, and never weary of thinking how she may yield to him” might also be worth reading aloud, especially if your spouse has accompanied you to the gallery. Then you can share a laugh and marvel together at these ideas from another time and place.

The time frame is an interesting one, gallery director Little said, pointing out a rigid class system had existed in feudal Japan, with samurai warriors at the top, farmers and artisans in the middle and merchants at the bottom. During a long period of peace, the samurai lost power, the economy changed and the merchants gained wealth.

Samurai missing their lost prestige and merchants looking for a place to spend their money might well have met in Pleasure Districts, where they would watch kabuki theater and visit courtesans who, if they had sufficient cachet, would have been free to accept or reject clients.

“You couldn’t start at the top,” Little said, referring to new visitors to the Pleasure District who might have wanted to spend time with a highly sought after geisha or courtesan. “You’d have to start lower and work your way up.”

Along with ink-and-paper images that were created by woodcut printing and sometimes used in advertising, the “Floating Beauty” exhibit contains physical artifacts, such as a pair of geta shoes that resemble flip-flops except for the “teeth” that give the wearer extra inches of height; a headrest specially designed not to disturb a woman’s elaborate hairstyle, and a colorful kimono.

The “Floating Beauty” exhibit will remain on display at the Pauly Friedman Gallery through March 10, with regular hours noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Little urges music lovers to attend a performance at the gallery at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, when Masayo Ishigure from New York City will present traditional and contemporary music on her zither-like kota as well as the shamisen, which is a long-necked string instrument.

Another special event will take place at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at the gallery, commemorating the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. The program will include a Power Point presentation featuring photos shot by Ansel Adams.