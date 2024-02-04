🔊 Listen to this

Next week is Super Bowl TS-I — Taylor Swift 1.

Why not? She has brought more new attention to the “big game” than ever before.

While I am not a “Swiftie,” I do appreciate her and her career, so let the kid live and be happy.

As far the game, really who cares? Well, my buddy George Toma cares because he worked for the Hunt family as the Chiefs’ groundskeeper for decades and, as we all know, he was the head groundskeeper for the first 57 Super Bowls.

Toma, who turned 95 on Feb. 2, won’t be in Las Vegas for the game between his beloved Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Truthfully, this could be a good game to watch, but I will prefer to play cards and divert my attention to the TV commercials, rather than the game itself.

So stop dissin’ on Taylor. She intends to be there to root for her man, Travis Kelce, and her team, the Chiefs. Good for her.

I expect Christian McCaffrey to have a great game and “Mr. No-Longer-Irrelevant” Brock Purdy to be on his A-game. And the 49ers defense will be a tough test for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his favorite target, Mr. Swift. The Chiefs defense is also very good, so a tight game is more than possible.

But for long-suffering fans of teams like the Giants, Eagles, Browns, Steelers — well all other non-Super NFL teams — Sunday, Feb. 11, will just be another day, another game and a reason to party on.

The gang I will be with will enjoy deviled eggs, salami cones, chicken wing dip, kielbasa and pizza far more than the game.

There are 32 teams in the NFL — only two get to play one more game. So those fans of non-Super teams should not be so quick to advocate for coaching changes, etc. The last time the Eagles fans ran a coach out of town, he went on to become a legend in Kansas City. His record in Philly was impressive — he just couldn’t get that Super Bowl ring.

The Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars have never gotten to the Super Bowl. Many other teams have not been there in nearly 30 years — right Cowboys’ fans?

That’s why we can say thank you to whomever discovered Fantasy Football. Instead of faithfully waiting for our real NFL team to climb that Mount Everest and get to a Super Bowl, we can select, manage and cheer for our own fantasy teams. We can enter as many leagues as we want and we control our own destiny — or at least we try.

We disregard all loyalties to actual teams in favor of our fantasy players and teams. We even stoop so low as to select players from teams we despise because we know they will score almost every week. We even learn the value of placekickers, who often make a difference in fantasy games.

So on Sundays, we don’t check to see how our real teams are doing — we scour the NFL scores sites to see how our fantasy players are doing.

So when a pal calls to bust you that your Giants are stinking up MetLife Stadium again, you can respond with, “Yeah, but all my fantasy teams are winning!”

This is where we are these days. We no longer care all that much about how our real NFL teams are doing and whether or not they will get to the Super Bowl because the odds are they will not.

But our fantasy teams just might take a title or two or three.

And as you prepare for Super Bowl Sunday, know that in two weeks, Major League Baseball’s spring training sites will be open and the regular season will be around the corner.

That’s right, what used to be the National Pastime will begin its 162-game schedule. We will root for our teams and hope they get to the World Series. Then again, I’m a Yankees fan, so optimism is not an option.

Have fun this Sunday. enjoy the Super Bowl food and fun. Keep an eye on Taylor Swift as she watches the game with the Kelce family and friends.

I’ll be thinking of Mr. Toma back in Kansas City. He will be rooting for his Chiefs. So will Taylor Swift.

Final score: 49ers 31, Chiefs 23, Swifties 1 billion.

