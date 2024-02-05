🔊 Listen to this

The following are recent Luzerne County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According to the agency: “Any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.”

The information is taken from the inspection database at pafoodsafety.pa.gov. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

Jannuzzi’s Pizza, 20 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Pare cooked chicken wings stored in unapproved containers in the walk in. Condiment in the prep cooler area is not protected from contamination by use of cardboard dividers. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. The handwash sink in the kitchen area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Popeye’s, 440 Wilkes-Barre Twp. Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Quat sanitizer concentration level was over 400 ppm twice the manufacturer recommendation (service called placed to correct). Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floors at time of inspection needed cleaning. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

River Street Manor, 440 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler. Observed bread products in walk in freezer on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Sheetz, 815 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Fountain drink dispenser lever contacts and nozzles needed cleaning (corrected at time of inspection).

C.J.’s Pizza & Subs, 54 Spring St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food contact surface (two tables in dining room) is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. (Two tables have Formica tops which are in need of repair and have exposed wood surfaces that render them non sanitizable). Hood vents, pizza box storage area, outside surface of fryers and floor underneath, freezer door, condensing units in walk in non-food contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling, are all in need of cleaning. Observed equipment and floors, in kitchen and cooler area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Salvation Army, 17 S. Penna. Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Scrumdiddly Kitchen, 401 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre. Opening inspection, in compliance. Violations: Taking serve safe class within 90 days.

T.G.I. Friday’s, 800 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Beverage dispenser needs to be cleaned, observed syrup build up. Mechanical warewashing equipment had a lime buildup observed inside. Dishwasher also needs to be serviced, chlorine sanitizer solution was not working properly. Test strips were used, did not pick up a level of chlorine. Dishwasher and dishwashing station need to be cleaned. Observed black mold on the walls and ceiling. Condenser area under the ice cream station needs to be cleaned. Beverage dispenser needs to be cleaned, observed syrup build up. Doors and hinges on prep tables in the cooking station needs to be cleaned, observed grease build up. Gas lines behind the fryers need to be cleaned, observed grease build up. All glass wear racks need to be replaced.

Dallas Intermediate School, 2000 Conyngham Ave., Dallas: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Dallas Middle School, Conyngham Ave., Dallas: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Dallas Senior High School, 2030 Conyngham Ave., Dallas: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Dollar Tree No. 8499, 610 Commerce Blvd., Commons Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Friendly’s Restaurant No. 927, 778 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre: Follow-up inspection, out of compliance. Violations: Cheese in the baine mare area stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the (bacon and burger patties stored above RTE). Observed in-use spatula stored on dirty table top not easily cleanable & sanitized. Observed food stored in freezer, and walk in cooler under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. (Freezer door does not seal properly producing condensation which covers food product, walls and ceiling in walk in cooler have mold.) Ice cream freezer had cardboard lining the shelves. Observed cooking equipment floors, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. floor, cooler doors , counter tops, carbonator at soda station soiled at time of inspection. Major leak in plumbing on spray hose at dishwashing station. The light intensity in the walk-in cooler / dry storage area is not at least 10 foot candles. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in kitchen areas, but facility does not have a pest control program. (Household mouse traps set in all areas of the kitchen.)

Leoni’s Pizza, 15 E. Carey St., Plains Twp.: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed in-use knives stored between table edge and bain marie, an area not easily cleaned & sanitized. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Certificate will be forwarded to this inspector.

McDonald’s, 750 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Murphy’s, 347 Slocum St., Swoyersville: Compliance inspection, in compliance. Violations: The floor under the fryer and cook line with grease and food debris and in need of cleaning.

Quick Stop, Route 309 and Spring St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Mold is present on sliding beverage racks in walk in cooler. Beer storage racks in walk in cooler need cleaning. Broken equipment, freezer which is accessible to customers needs to be discarded.

Taco Bell, 426 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Loose or broken door hinges observed on walk in cooler door prevents door from sealing properly at all times.

The Cafe, 1120 Highway 315, Plains Twp.: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed in-use knives stored between bain marie edges, an area not easily cleaned & sanitized. Fish in reduced oxygen packaging has instructions to be removed from packaging prior to thawing. Observed thawed fish in original ROP in bain marie. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate chlorine sanitizer concentration of the dish machine. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed build-up of dust on the shelves storing the plastic platters. Observed build-up of old food residue on the shelves storing the plates/dishes. Observed build-up of old food residue on the wall behind the chest freezer near the cookline. Ceiling tiles severely watermarked in the kitchen area and need replaced. Ceiling vents in the kitchen area observed with build-up of dust.

Wendy’s, 359 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Baking equipment oven used for baking cookies needs cleaning. he handwash sink located in the area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F (on demand system is slow to provide hot water). The handwash sink in the in kitchen had a blocked drain. was corrected at time of inspection.

Wycallis Elementary School, Conyngham Ave., Dallas: Regular inspection, in compliance.

All Belgium Storefront, 90 Rear S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Violations: Ice cream dipper well not in place for dipping utensils. A utility sink does not have the drain hooked up properly.

Charles T. Adams Senior Citizens Center, 5 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

CVS Pharmacy No. 10128, 500 Centre St., Freeland: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Dragonfly, 650 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Drip tray under stove top needs cleaning. Can opener gear and blade needs cleaning.

Rodano’s & Franklin’s, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Drains for soda gun holders were not attached properly behind bar area. Chili was placed in warmer for heating rather than being heated to 165 °F before being placed in the steam table. Sanitizer solution at glass washer behind bar at Rodanos side had a below minimum concentration level around 10ppm service tech was called in at time of inspection.