🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love is celebrating its 3rd anniversary serving the needs of the local community.

During its third year of operations, Fork Over Love increased program delivery 74% from the year prior by providing more than 24,000 meals to individuals throughout Luzerne County and reinvesting over $24,000 in the small, locally owned restaurant community.

Fork Over Love has two meal distributions planned this month:

• Wednesday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Area High School

2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains Township

• Monday, Feb. 26, 5 p.m.

Hoyt Library

284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston

Walk up: Pick up inside the library in the activity room in the children’s section.

• To find or offer help, visit — forkoverlove.org.

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for FREE.

Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.

For up to the minute event information, sign up for the events newsletter by visiting forkoverlove.org/events.