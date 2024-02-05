🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Police in the City of Nanticoke say they are searching for Richard J. Simon Jr., 38, on a warrant charging him with burglarizing a residence in January.

Police investigated a burglary at a home in the 300 block of West Union Street reported on Jan. 24.

Various tools and construction equipment were stolen from the residence, police reported.

During the investigation, police followed foot prints and wheel tracks in snow that allegedly led to Simon’s residence.

A search warrant was served on Simon’s residence when police say items stolen from the West Union Street house were recovered.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Simon on Sunday charging him with burglary.