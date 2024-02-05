🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Nanticoke was sentenced in federal court for trafficking fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam in a news release reported Luis Polanco-Lopez, 29, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.

Polanco-Lopez was accused of distributing 1,000 and 500 countefeit prescription pills containing fentanyl during the spring of 2022, including more than seven grams of pure fentanyl in the counterfeit pills that equates to 3,531 doses of potentially fatal fentanyl, the news release says.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from Kingston police and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd K. Hinkley prosecuted.