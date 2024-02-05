🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown on Monday announced the return of the city’s “Pothole Reporting Line” — that can be reached at 570-208-4237.

Residents can speak with a representative of the Mayor’s Office, or leave a voicemail if the representative is not immediately available, to report the location of the pothole.

Residents are asked to provide as much detail on the location of the pothole as possible, whether that be an exact address or the nearest intersection.

In years past, Mayor Brown said the pothole reporting line has been instrumental in organizing and expediting pothole repairs and alleviating redundancy of pothole reports made to different city departments.

