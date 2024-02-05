🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A woman removed a $100 bill from a toilet and attempted to exchange the wet currency for a dry bill at Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino on Saturday, state police Bureau of Gaming Pocono reported.

State police stated a 76-year-old woman was in a restroom and found what she believed was a $100 in a toilet. The woman reached in and removed the $100, she then attempted to exchange for a dry bill, state police stated.

The woman was given a dry $100 while later, the casino money cage discovered the wet $100 was labeled motion picture purposes.

State police said the woman was located and she returned the $100 to the casino.