🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will hold its 78th Anniversary Dinner on Friday March 15, 2024, at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

The organization announced they have selected John McCarthy Jr. to be honored as the 2024 “Man of the Year” at the dinner.

McCarthy is best known for his role as president of McCarthy Tire Service. He has held this title since 1997, after his father, Jack McCarthy, a former Man of the Year honoree, passed him the reins.

McCarthy is known as the deal maker in the tire industry, being named Modern Tire Dealer’s Man of the Year in 2019 for his forward-thinking vision. His keen eye for acquisitions has catapulted McCarthy Tire to the fifth largest independent commercial tire dealer in the country with over 75 locations and 1,500 teammates in eight states.

The company’s growth has not altered the core values he instills of hard work, honesty and handshake deals. He remembers the roles he has held such as warehousing, scrap tire removal, gas attendant and sales and knows that each role has made him a better leader.

McCarthy also knows the value of being an integral part of a community. He currently serves on the Board of Highmark Inc, AllOne Health Resources, AllOne Charities and AllOne Foundation. Past Boards have included Ecumenical Enterprises, Earth Conservancy, Villanova Business School, Landmark Bank, along with serving on numerous tire industry councils.

McCarthy is a graduate of King’s College with a degree in Business Administration. He currently resides in Shavertown with his wife Lynn. He enjoys spending time with his son, John III, and his daughter, Rayna. He is looking forward to a new role of becoming a grandfather this May.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting ticket chairman Dan Casey at 570-417-2374. Ticket cost is $100 per person and includes cocktails and dinner choice of prime rib or herb panko crusted cod.

Cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and dinner to follow.