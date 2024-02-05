🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Monday reminded customers of PPL Electric Utilities (PPL) and other concerned parties about the start of a public comment period on a proposed settlement that was sparked by consumer billing issues which stretched through much of 2023.

The settlement — which was proposed by the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) and PPL — includes payment of a $1 million civil penalty and PPL’s agreement to absorb more than $16 million in related costs.

Notice of the proposed settlement has now been published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, which will mark the start of a public comment period regarding the settlement.

Submitting comments on the proposed settlement

Comments on the proposed PPL settlement are due by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Interested parties can file comments electronically by opening and using a PUC eFiling account — free of charge — through the Commission’s website. Using the PUC eFiling system is encouraged, to ensure that comments are filed in a timely manner.

Comments may also be submitted by mail, with overnight delivery recommended to ensure meeting the filing deadline, using the following address:

Secretary, PA Public Utility Commission

Commonwealth Keystone Building

400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120

Comments should reference the PUC docket number for this case: M-2023-3038060.

Email or fax submissions are not acceptable.

The Commission will carefully review all comments received before issuing a final decision on this case.

Proposed joint settlement between I&E and PPL

A comprehensive PUC investigation launched in early 2023 identified a widespread series of consumer issues including missing bills, inaccurate bill estimates, and customer service shortcomings — resulting in a proposed joint settlement between I&E and PPL.

Under the terms of that proposed settlement, PPL will pay a $1 million civil penalty, along with undertaking a series of corrective actions in response to these billing issues.

The proposed settlement also notes that PPL has already refunded approximately $1 million to customers who received estimated bills and were over-billed due to the application of the incorrect rates in the bills that addressed the estimated billing periods.

Additionally, PPL has voluntarily agreed to absorb more than $16 million in additional costs related to rectifying their billing issues, including:

• Waiving voluntarily approximately $2.3 million in late payment fees.

• Forgoing recovery of approximately $7.8 million of additional bad debt expense arising out of the voluntary service termination moratorium.

• Forgoing collection of approximately $1.7 million from customers who were under-billed in the estimation true-up process.

• Forgoing recovery of an additional approximately $3.7 million of unplanned costs in engaging external vendors.

• Forgoing recovery of approximately $700,000 of unbudgeted employee overtime expenses.

Per the proposed settlement, PPL will not seek to recover any of these related costs in future rate cases or in any other manner.

Casey introduce legislation to remove language denigrating people with disabilities from U.S. code

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, joined Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) — his fellow co-chair of the Congressional Down Syndrome Task Force — to introduce legislation that would update U.S. code by eliminating the words “mentally retarded” and replacing it with language that better respects the dignity of individuals with disabilities.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House last April by Representatives Mark Pocan (D-WI), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (D-WA).

In 2010, Congress passed Rosa’s Law which eliminated the phrase “mental retardation” from much of federal law. However, the U.S. Code still uses various forms of those words, particularly in laws related to Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. The Words Matter Act would replace the term with “persons of moderate intellectual disabilities.”

“As public officials, we have an obligation to uplift people with disabilities and ensure they are treated with dignity and respect,” said Sen. Casey. “I’m proud to join with Senator Moran on this bipartisan bill to remove derogatory language from our laws and courts, and am committed to continuing to fight on behalf of Americans with disabilities.”

VFW Service Officer to help veterans at Sen. Baker’s Dallas Office on Feb. 9

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Dallas office location.

Appointments with a Service Officer are available at no charge on the second Friday of every month.

Sen. Baker encourages veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network, to receive free information and assistance for government benefits. This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

“Veterans are the heart and soul of America and we appreciate their many sacrifices to make this nation a beacon of freedom and hope,” Senator Baker said. “During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance. I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits, to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer.”

On Friday, Feb. 9, the VFW Service Officer will be at Senator Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas. All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 570-675-3931.

VFW Service Officer available at Sen. Baker’s Nanticoke Office on Feb. 21

Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20) invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Nanticoke office location. Appointments with a Service Officer are available at no charge on the third Wednesday of every month.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 50 North Walnut St., Suite105, Nanticoke.

All veterans can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 570-740-2432.

Disability advocate available at Sen. Baker’s Dallas Office on Friday Feb. 23

A representative from MyCIL (Northeast PA Center for Independent Living) will be at Sen. Lisa Baker’s Dallas office at 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway on Friday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Information and resources will be offered to people with disabilities and their families to help them obtain home and community-based services, transportation, housing, and other assistance to promote greater independence in the community.

“It is imperative that we provide education on available benefits to ensure individuals with disabilities can strengthen and maintain their self-sufficiency,” said Sen. Baker. “I have been honored to work on programs to help them exercise more control over their lives, including creating ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) accounts to help save for the future, and establishing the IWantToWork program to aid in entering the job market.”

To schedule an appointment, contact Sen. Baker’s Dallas office at 570-675-3931.

