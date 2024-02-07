Colorful Myasopusna a last feast before Lenten fasting

Four dancers spin in a circle, then the two young women lift their feet off the ground and the two young men continue the spinning.

Look closely and you’ll see the young man who is airborne is jumping over a sword that he is holding in his hands.

Surely there were people playing basketball last weekend in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Surely there were people playing football, or taking part in a vigorous aerobics class.

But if you wanted to see a truly stunning display of athleticism, you might have wanted to be in Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in the Hanover section of Nanticoke.

This is where young men performed such feats as using a (plastic) sword as if it were a jump rope — the sword isn’t flexible, so you have to make your body much more compact as you leap over it.

They also lowered their bodies very close to the floor and kicked in all directions; they crossed the floor in a squatting position; two of them spun in a circle, bearing the weight of two young women on their shoulders.

Thanks to the dancers of the Lehigh Valley-based Kazka Ukrainian Folk Ensemble and St. Mary’s Traditional Ukrainian Dancers, the 240 people who attended the Myasopusna Pre-Lenten celebration on Sunday were treated to a dancers from several regions of Ukraine.

Here young women re-enacted a custom in which each one discarded a wreath — with the belief that whichever young man found the wreath would eventually become her husband. Elements of the dances represented everything from gossiping to making bread— and they drew a lot of applause.

“They are phenomenal,” guest Mary Ann Meeker of Plymouth said of the dancers.

“It takes a little while,” to learn the steps, 17-year-old dancer Tristan Pozza said. And then it takes lots of practice to build up your strength.

The celebration also included the singing of the Ukrainian and United States national anthems, and a menu of holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), kobasa (sausage), ham, varenyky (pierogies), kapusta (sauerkraut), black bread and dessert.

“I grew up with those foods,” said Mary Ann Prudlosky of Hunlock Creek. “In fact, I still make them.”

The word “Myasopusna” translates to “good-bye to meat,” and signifies that many people will step away from worldly distractions to observe the 40 days of Lent before Easter with prayer and fasting.