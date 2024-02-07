🔊 Listen to this

Allied Services recently partnered with Father Myron Myronyuk, Pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton, to donate rehab equipment and medical supplies for the benefit of injured Ukrainian soldiers.

The donated equipment will be part of a shipment of supplies heading to Ukraine thanks to the efforts of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Church and its friends.

Father Myron leads the congregation of Ukrainian parishes in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Berwick.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, a shipping container arrived from New Jersey at the warehouse at Allied Services in Taylor for loading. Allied Services, a nationally-ranked non-profit rehabilitation provider, donated a significant volume of lightly used rehabilitation equipment including stationary bikes, treadmills, and parallel bars.

The donation, estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, also included hospital beds, gowns, walkers, wheelchairs, and other supplies. The donation will assist rehabilitation centers working with Ukrainian soldiers injured since the war started in 2022.