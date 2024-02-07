🔊 Listen to this

LUZERNE — The Borough Sewer Authority voted unanimously at Tuesday’s monthly meeting to wave lien fees against 83 properties for delinquent sewer bills if the affected residents, who claim to have never received those bills in the first place, pay them in full in 30 days.

The decision seemed to provide much relief to the roughly 20 residents in attendance who complained about the liens placed on their properties due to years of unpaid sewer bills they say they were never made aware of. Several of the residents who were present spoke to The Times Leader about their grievances on Monday, ahead of the meeting.

The $49 Luzerne Borough Sewer Authority fee must be paid annually, in addition to the quarterly payments residents pay to the Wyoming Valley Sanitation Authority.

According to board members, the yearly fee is for the maintenance of the sewer lines themselves, while the WVSA fee is for the treatment of the sewage.

According to the Luzerne County Court records, between Dec. 15, 2023 and Dec. 28, 2023, liens on 83 properties were filed with the Luzerne County Prothonotary’s Office by the Luzerne Borough Sewer Authority. Because of this, residents were required to pay the amount they owed to the sewer authority to bring their accounts current, as well as late fees, a lien filing fee and a solicitor’s fee to get the lien removed.

At the meeting, sewer authority solicitor Jonathan Spohrer, who attended virtually, said he was paid $150 for filing the lien and another $150 to file the paperwork to satisfy the lien.

Following the meeting, board member Salvatore Bottaro said it was unclear exactly how those fees will be paid now. The Sewer Authority has roughly $104,000 in its bank account.

The Luzerne Borough Building was packed with frustrated residents on Tuesday, all of whom claimed to never have received a bill from the sewer authority and because of this, it should not be their responsibility to pay extra fees.

Spohrer explained to residents that some of them likely did not receive their bills because the sewer authority possessed outdated contact information and that some bills may have been mailed to the previous property owners instead.

Spohrer told the Times Leader on Monday that when he received the list of delinquent accounts, several of them did not contain the current homeowner’s contact information. He had to go through tax assessment records in order to obtain the correct information and that “a handful of records didn’t match up.”

For residents who claimed they never knew the sewer bill existed in the first place, Spohrer said the title company that processed the closing settlement on their house should have made them aware of it.

“If a proper title company had done a proper closing the sewer authority would have been advised you were to become the owner of the property and the account who have been brought current,” the solicitor told one homeowner.

If they weren’t made aware at closing, Spohrer said it would have been “incumbent” on the residents to inquire with the borough if they have any municipal fees.

However, at least three homeowners who spoke at the meeting said they were longtime residents and their contact information had to be correct because they received sewer bills in the past.

Jeanine Stesney, who built her own house and has lived in it for the last 18 years, told the board that she had always received a bill until recently.

“I’ve gotten one every year except last,” she said.

Borough resident Leeann Symons had a similar issue. She’s lived in her house for 32 years.

“I never got a bill last year so now they’re tacking on extra charges,” she told the board.

Mary Niccoli, 72, of Huntington Mills, said she received bills in 2018 and 2019, for the apartment she owns on Main Street, and paid them. She also updated her contact information with the sewer authority at the time, but never received any bill from them afterward. The only thing she received was the lien notice back in January.

Sewer authority board member Frank Barber, who made the initial motion to wave the lien fee, also appeared frustrated with the situation.

“I don’t understand why they’re not getting their bills,” he said.

Barber further stated that he did not receive an itemized list of who was getting liens put on their property. He only received an email stated how many liens there were.

“I wouldn’t have been okay liening a property for a couple hundred dollars, I would have rather sent a certified letter, another warning letter, stating you have the possibility of getting a lien,” said Barber.

Spohrer said that he was under the impression that the Sewer Authority did in fact send out one final letter to “the owners of record,” but residents at the meeting were adamant they did not get any such letter.

Residents also complained that when they tried to call the borough in order to inquiry about the charges, they could not get in touch with anyone.

Linda Booth, who was not present at the meeting, is both the billing representative for the sewer authority and the secretary for the borough. She took over as billing representative this past August.

“Her duties on behalf of the sewer authority don’t even begin until she’s finished with the borough work,” Spohrer said, adding that the sewer authority has always had a part-time book keeper.

The best way to get in touch with her, Spohrer said, is to send an email instead of calling the borough building.

The Times Leader did email Booth on Monday, but did not receive a response.

Also at the meeting, the Sewer Authority made copies of the paperwork residents brought and had residents write down their contact information in order to ensure their records will be updated.