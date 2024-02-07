🔊 Listen to this

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed state budget is particularly generous to public education, and for Luzerne County’s 11 school districts it would boost money for Basic Education Funding (BEF) and Special Education Funding (SEF) combined by a total of nearly $57.8 million.

The two largest districts by enrollment would benefit the most. Shapiro’s plan would raise BEF/SEF money for Hazleton Area by nearly $20.8 million, or 29.3% over the estimated amount for the current school year of 2023-24. Wilkes-Barre Area would get an additional $15.9 million, or about 29.4% more.

At the other end of the scale, the county’s smallest district, Northwest Area, would only see $85,721 more than this year, or 1%.

Of the two funding sources, BEF is by far the biggest chunk of state dollars. In Hazleton Area, it would increase by $20.48 million. By comparison, the increase in Special Education Funding is $298,807. The difference between the two increases is equally disparate when you look at percentages. Hazleton Area’s BEF would go up by 31.8%, while the SEF increase would be 4.6%.

In Wilkes-Barre Area, the BEF increase would be nearly $15.4 million, or 32.5%, while the SEF would climb by $498,080, or 7.4%

All told, Shapiro is calling for a nearly $1.1 billion increase in BEF. In his budget address, he stressed that, while his proposal assures all districts will receive as much as they did last year, the goal is to “Drive these dollars out in a more equitable manner.” He cited the court ruling deeming Pennsylvania’s education funding system unconstitutional and noted legislators from both parties created a Basic Education Funding Commission that recently issued a report with recommendations to fix the problem.

Shapiro said $900 million of the proposed BEF increase would be for the “first-year adequacy investment” recommended by the Funding Commission as a beginning step to making the education funding system constitutional. His budget, he insisted, follows “the general contours of that report.”

The court ruling of unconstitutional funding sprang from a lawsuit filed by multiple districts, including Wilkes-Barre Area. Upon seeing the governor’s proposed budget, Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello issued a statement via email.

“I applaud the governor for his vision and dedication to improving the education system and ensuring that every student receives a proper education, as guaranteed by the state constitution,” Costello wrote. “Now, it is time for the General Assembly to approve the governor’s proposed budget promptly so that this investment can be part of a comprehensive, long-term plan as recommended in the Basic Education Funding Committee’s report. Committing to a 7-year plan will provide predictable budgeting, enabling us to better plan and execute strategies to ensure a brighter future for our students.”

Along with the BEF/SEF increases, the governor proposed $295.5 million in “Ready to Learn” block grants, giving schools flexibility on spending to improve learning opportunities and provide additional resources for schools.

Luzerne County’s share of the block grants totals nearly $6.5 million, ranging from $213,067 for Northwest Area to $1.67 million for Hazleton Area.

While the BEF allocation is the biggest piece of Shapiro’s education budget, he also proposed starting a $50 million annual investment in school safety and security improvements, and $300 million for environmental repair projects in schools. With an ongoing teacher shortage, he wants to put $10 million toward an “Educator Talent Recruitment Account,” and $450,000 to the state Department of Education’s Talent Recruitment Office to help pay tuition, fees and other costs for high school students who want to take college courses while still in high school.

