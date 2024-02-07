🔊 Listen to this

Tzeitel, Chava and Hodel, the three oldest daughters in ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ all seek to marry for love.

The cast of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ is looking forward to opening night.

Who is the music director? The papa! Larry! The papa!

And who is the choreographer? The mama! Bernie! The mama!

Who is the technical director? The son! Jonathan! The son!

And who is the costume designer? The son’s partner! Autumn Galka! The partner!

If you attend “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville Feb. 9 through 25, you won’t exactly hear those lyrics.

In an early scene you’ll see the cast onstage, singing about the roles of papas and mamas, sons and daughters. Someone’s feeding a wife and children … keeping a kosher home … learning a trade … or learning “to mend and tend and fix” in order to be ready to marry “whoever papa picks.”

But if there was a song about working behind the scenes contributions, surely it would detail the contributions of the Vojtko family.

“It’s a beautiful love story,” said co-director Bernie Vojtko, who is choreographing this show, just as she choreographed “Fiddler on the Roof” the first time Music Box performed it, back in 1981.

Her husband, Larry Vojtko, performed the role of Perchik, described in song as “that crazy student,” who marries the second daughter of dairyman Tevye and his wife Golde.

“It’s almost a perfect show,” said co-director Larry Vojtko, who is in charge of the music. “You’ve got a great book and excellent songs, with well-wrought characters.”

“And the conflict in the show is one we still feel today,” he said. “The tension between tradition and change.”

As the story opens, Tevye is ready to sanction a marriage between his oldest daughter, Tzeitel, and a much older widower, the village butcher. But Tzeitel is in love with Motel, who has been her friend since childhood.

“Look at my daughter’s face,” Tevye will sing, musing that he wants her to be happy, and feeling the ties of tradition loosening. Soon her sisters Hodel and Chava will also marry for love, with various consequences.

“I’ve thought about what (arranged marriages) would be like,” cast member Gianna Evans of Dallas, who plays Tzeitel said, noting in her real-life family she is only a few generations removed from relatives in Syria whose marriages were arranged.

Evans is enjoying being part of the show, and said the Vojtkos’ talents complement each other.

The first time Larry and Bernie were involved in “Fiddler on the Roof,” Bernie said, “We identified with the young couples. This time around, we identify with the parents.”

Married for 37 years, the couple is well-known in the community, with Larry working many years for public broadcaster WVIA and Bernie teaching dance at Wyoming Seminary. Theater is their avocation, and they enjoy it thoroughly.

Bernie Vojtko, for example, said she finds “Fiddler on the Roof” so touching, she’s often moved to tears during rehearsals.

“I keep assuring the cast, I’m not crying because I’m worried. I’m crying because it’s so lovely.”

The show, based on the stories of Sholem Aleichem, runs Feb. 9 through Feb. 25 with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. For tickets call 570-283-2195 or see musicbox.org.