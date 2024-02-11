Money from yoga event will help refurbishment project continue

Alyssa Miller Kashuda, co-owner of The Salt Barre, Pittston, served as yoga instructor for the fundraiser to raise money to refurbish the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Meagan Zielinski, teammate of the current class at Leadership Northeast, is shown in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, Wilkes-Barre, which her class chose to refurbish for Gather Community Space.

The entrance for Gather Community Space, 97 S Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, at the rear of the First Presbyterian Church.

WILKES-BARRE — The Core Class of 2024 at Leadership Northeast held a yoga fundraiser to support the Gather Community Space, 97 S. Franklin St., to refurbish the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, creating another venue for the community to use.

Twenty-five people took part in the yoga class led by Alyssa Miller Kashuda, co-owner of The Salt Barre, Pittston.

Gather Community Space was founded in 2020 after seeing the need for the community to reconnect after the COVID epidemic. Gather provides classes and programs for little to no cost for all to participate.

Along with offering these classes, they also provide gathering space for groups to hold meetings, host events and even start businesses using the space.

Money raised from the fundraiser will help continue the refurbishment project where the Leadership team is in the process of redoing the concrete floor and painting the walls.

According to Leadership Northeast teammate Maegan Zielinski, in addition to the floors and walls, the class will be adding furniture, a kids’ corner, and an artist to do a mural on a wall. Large area rugs will be placed to add a touch of cozy to the basement.

“There are about 50 of us in the entire (Northeast Leadership) class and then we split off into subgroups where seven of us in my group decided to do this project,” Zielinski said. “Gather Community Space submitted an RFP (request for proposal) and our team chose this one and we all agreed we wanted to do a project that would be sustainable.”

Zielinski said Gather Community Space hosts everything from classes of all sorts and projects that are free or at little cost to the community.

Her Leadership class is in the process of raising $5,000 as well as in-kind donations to complete the project by the end of May with her class graduating in June.

Samantha Harris, Gather Community Space board vice president, participated in the yoga fundraising class held by Leadership.

Harris said some of the classes offered at Gather are: English as a Second Language (ESL), Zen Meditation, Yoga, Ballroom Dancing, and Word to Word Poetry Reading Series.

“We are open to the public for everyone to use offer programming free or low cost to those participating,” Harris said. “Gather is a partner with the First Presbyterian Church.”

Harris said Gather does fundraising and they are a 501(c)3 organization.

For more information on Gather Community Space, you can point your browser to www.gatherwb.org, Instagram, and Facebook. Donations can be made online at http://tinyurl.com/yc7y8j6k.

If you are interested in donating to the Leadership Northeast Gather project, send a check to Leadership Northeast at 4 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 and write “Gather Community Space” on the memo line.

Zielinski’s fellow Leadership Northeast Gather teammates are Jodi Burgit, Ray Crisci, Meghan Blewitt, Rachael Linso, Angelia Petrillo, and Kristin Boyd.