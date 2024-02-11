Also: Bill says ‘stop dissin’ on Taylor’

WILKES-BARRE — The big day is finally here and we will soon know if Taylor Swift managed to make it from Japan to Las Vegas for the kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII.

Ms Swift has brought more new attention to the “big game” than ever before. While I am not a “Swiftie,” I do appreciate her and her career, so let the kid live and be happy.

As for the game, really who cares? Well, my buddy George Toma cares because he worked for the Hunt family as the Chiefs’ groundskeeper for decades and, as we all know, he was the head groundskeeper for the first 57 Super Bowls.

Toma, who turned 95 on Feb. 2, won’t be in Las Vegas for the game between his beloved Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Truthfully, this could be a good game to watch, but I will prefer to play cards and divert my attention to the TV commercials, rather than the game itself.

Mr. Toma did make a prediction on who will win: “The Chiefs,” he said.

So stop dissin’ on Taylor. She intends to be there to root for her man, Travis Kelce, and her team, the Chiefs. Good for her.

Here are the predictions from our esteemed panel of fearless forecasters:

Gov. Josh Shapiro, Chiefs 31-20

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, 49ers 28-24

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, 49ers 24-21

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, Chiefs 37-28

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, Chiefs 34-33

Pa. Treasurer Stacey Garrity, 49ers 31-28

Sen. Lisa Baker, Chiefs 27-24

Sen. Marty Flynn, 49ers 31-28

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, 49ers 31-28

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, Chiefs 31-24

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, Chiefs 27-21

Rep. Mike Cabell, Chiefs 24-17

Rep. Jim Haddock, Chiefs 27-13

Lou Barletta, Chiefs 28-10

Dave McCormick, GOP U.S. Senate candidate, Chiefs 27-24

Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager, Chiefs 34-24

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, 49ers 31-27

Cathy Payne, WB City Clerk. Chiefs 27-24

WB Mayor George Brown, Chiefs 35-21

Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo, 49ers 20-16

WB City Councilman Mike Belusko, 49ers 28-21

Tony Brooks, WB City Council, 49ers 21-14

LCCC President Tom Leary, Chiefs 30-27

Jay Delaney, WB Fire Chief/EMC, Chiefs 27-24

WB Twp. Police Chief Will Clark, Chiefs 35-28

Pat Rushton, Mountain Peaks, 49ers 30-27

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, WV Chamber, Chiefs 20-17

Jay Naparlo, Developer, 49ers 31-21

Joe Nardone Sr., 49ers 24-20

Jimmy Harnen, Music Executive, Chiefs 34-21

Larry Newman, Diamond City Partnership, Chiefs 27-24

Will Beekman, ASM Global, Chiefs 31-2o

Teri Ooms, The Institute, 49ers 24-21

Joe Fasula, Gerrity’s, Chiefs 27-24

Susan Magnotta, Junior Achievement NEPA, 49ers 21-17

Pat O’Brien, NEPIRC, 49ers 34-27

Nicole Hurchick, Leadership NE, Chiefs 30-27

Beverly Jean Johnston, LCAEHOF Board, 49ers 39-15

Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT, Chiefs 21-7

Shanie Mohamed, WV Chamber, Chiefs 21-17

Jessica Cronauer, Leadership NE, Chiefs 28-14

Scott Cannon, Video Innovations, Chiefs 35-21

John Henry, Martz Group, Chiefs 27-17

Renita Zezza, Martz Group, 49ers 33-21

Alexis Eroh, Plymouth Council, Chiefs 31-13

Holly Pilcavage, Coal Creative, Chiefs, 28-14

Dave Kuharchik, Discover NEPA, Chiefs 27-24

Neil Prisco, Kirby Center, Chiefs 27-24

Donna Wall, Nanticoke City Manager, Chiefs, 34-28

Jim Della Croce, Pathfinder Management, Chiefs 28-12

Chelsey Coslett, NEPIRC, 49ers 31-28

Tom Williams, WBRE, Chiefs 27-23

Frank “Scooter” Cerreta, Chiefs 27-16

Chris Bohinski, WBRE, Chiefs 31-13

Clancy Harrison, Food Dignity Movement, Chiefs 24-3

Bill Ellsworth, Chiefs 27-19

Fran Moriarty, Quilts of Valor, Chiefs 24-18

Gina Malsky, Downtown Arts, Chiefs 30-23

Jim Cummings, Mericle Development, Chiefs 27-23

Alan K. Stout, Visit Luzerne County, Chiefs 31-20

Mike Harper, Sharper Embroidery/Screenprinting, 49ers 31-27

Matt Engel, Chiefs 31-24

Robert Wolensky, Filmmaker, Chiefs 28-24

Alana Roberts, PPL, Chiefs 27-21

Susan Turcmanovich, PA American Water, 49ers 31-21

Diane Dutko, Think BIG, Chiefs 24-14

David Pedri, Luzerne Foundation, Chiefs 31-21

Michelle Reilly, Osterhout Library, 49ers 27-24

Tara Siegel, Lewith&Freeman, Chiefs 34-28

Jennifer Warabak, CEO executive director, Chiefs 24-20

Steve Poremba, Arena GM, 49ers 24-13

Rebecca Brominski, LCCC, 49ers 24-21

John Yudichak, Incoming LCCC President, Chiefs 21-17

David Yonki, WB City Health, Chiefs 31-30

Paul Keating, Kingston Manager, 49ers 34-31 (OT)

Cousin Al Jones, California, 49ers 31-24

Chuck Peterman, 49ers 28-27

Jim Grinavich, 49ers 27-21

Tom Swartwood Sr., 49ers 34-27

Bob Zagorsky, Chiefs 34-31

Evan Zagorsky, Chiefs 33-30

Barbara Shevock DiGiovanni, 49ers 28-21

Dr. Vince DiGiovanni, 49ers 28-24

Jack Sharp, Chiefs 31-21

Maria Parri Sharp, 27-14

Vinny Sharp, Chiefs 27-24

Stanley Shevock, Chiefs 31-28

Charles Luce, WV Veterans Parade, Chiefs 27-20

Jody Busch, LCAEHOF, Chiefs 30-24

Judge Correale Stevens, 49ers 29-21

Ron Beer, Geisinger, Chiefs 23-17

Denise Ogurkis, Entrepreneur, Chiefs 24-23

Sam Guesto, Hanover Twp. Manager, Chiefs 38-26

William Lewis, Historian, 49ers 31-20

Trooper William Evans, 49ers 25-18

Nancy Tkatch, Educator, 49ers 27-24

Bill Jones, United Way, Chiefs 27-24

Bob Barney, Prudential, Chiefs 38-21

Joe Pacuska, Abilene, Chiefs 27-24

Tracey Selingo, Fork Over Love, 49ers 27-21

Deidre Miller Kaminski, Chiefs 31-24

Frank Kaminski, Chiefs 34-27

Mark Nilon, 49ers 24-19

Heather Cawley, 49ers 35-31

Jan Gabriel, 49ers 34-27

JK Karavis, Chiefs 27-17

Shelly Karavis, 49ers 28-21

Thomas Hogan, Chiefs 24-23

Suzanne Hogan, Chiefs 31-14

Lorree Levulis, Chiefs 30-24

Mike Shusta Sr., Chiefs 28-24

Mike Shusta Jr., 49ers 30-21

Paul Krzywicki, Wright Center, 49ers 28-17

Mike Hopkins, Children’s Service Center, 49ers 27-20

Kathy Bozinski, Chiefs 30-24

Carl Beardsley, WB/Scranton Airport, Chiefs 35-10

Mary Kay Pivovarnik, CASA of Luzerne County, Chiefs 26-19

Suzanne Kapral, The Lands at Hillside Farms, 49ers 31-28 (OT)

Tom Pugh, John Heinz (retired), 49ers 24-17

Rich Crossin, Bonner Chevrolet, 49ers 37-34

Robert Tamburro, Developer, 49ers 34-31

P.J. Pribula, GOP Chair, Chiefs 30-24

Joe Valenti, GOP Vice Chair, Chiefs 33-10

Thomas Shubilla, Democratic Chair, Chiefs 31-24

Dan Landesberg, Geisinger, Chiefs 24-20

John Augustine, Penn’s Northeast, Chiefs 27-20

Bill Richards, 49ers 31-24

Will Richards, Chiefs 28-24

Tom Stavitzski, 49ers 41-27

Braylan Stavitzski, 49ers 27-24

Thomas Stavitzski III, 49ers 45-31

Gerry O’Donnell, 49ers 24-21

Bob Borwick, Dinners For Kids, 49ers 24-17

Elly Miller, Community Activist, Chiefs 28-24

Fred DeSanto, Victory Sports, Chiefs 24-21

Joe Ohrin, WV Mall GM, Chiefs 30-28

Joe Dolinsky, Penn State, Chiefs 23-20

Times Leader Media Group staff picks

Scott Champion, Avant Publications, Chiefs 29-27

Andrew Mok, Avant Publications, 49ers 31-24

Kerry Miscavage, Publisher, Chiefs 24-21

Marc Couchot, Director of Operations, Chiefs 31-30

Diane McGee, 49ers 27-20

Tony Callaio, Sunday Dispatch, Chiefs 33-30

Ashley Bringmann, Chiefs 34-24

Sam Zavada, Chiefs 23-16

Derek Levarse, Chiefs 23-20

John Erzar, 49ers 24-13

Ed Lewis, 49ers 30-24

Gabby Lang, Chiefs 27-23

Kevin Carroll, Chiefs 30-24

Mitch Hall, Chiefs 26-23

Lyndsay Bartos, Chiefs 42-17

Bill O’Boyle, 49ers 31-23