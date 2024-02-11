🔊 Listen to this

I will never forget the day Pauline Bailey sat in our conference room and stared out the window.

Pauline, mother of Phylicia Thomas, just continually stared out the window while her friend, Judy Lorah Fisher, passionately talked about new information and unverified tips in Phylicia’s case.

Phylicia Thomas went missing on Feb. 11, 2004. Her body has never been found. Her killers remain unknown.

On that day four and a half years ago, Pauline and Judy sat with me and reporter Ed Lewis at the Times Leader to discuss the case. As Judy detailed information and tips she had received since the last time we spoke, Bailey listened — often turning away to stare out the window — gazing perhaps into a dream world and hoping she would awaken and the previous years would have been just a nightmare.

But what remained that day and still remains today, is reality. Pauline is a brokenhearted mother who lives to one day give her daughter a proper burial — bringing some closure to the case that has gone unsolved now for 20 years.

Phylicia Thomas is presumed dead, a murder victim. Her remains have never been found, despite many searches. She was 22 at the time.

And while 20 years have passed since she was last seen at a party in Hunlock Township, hope lingers to find her and bring those responsible to justice.

As Judy and Pauline talked about the case in October 2019, they shared a resolve that they know who is responsible for Phylicia’s death, but also stating that they still can’t understand why the case remains unsolved.

They claim there were 17 people at the party where they allege Phylicia was brutally murdered and then carried out of the trailer in a bloody blanket and taken God knows where. Yet, they said, nobody has come forward to tell what they know.

“Why doesn’t anybody care?” a tearful Pauline asked. “It’s my daughter.”

How or why Phylicia got caught up in a seedy, drug-filled world is as much of a mystery. So Judy and Pauline and family and friends are left with trying to piece together all of the bits and pieces of information to try to find something — anything — that might solve the case and, more importantly, lead to finding Phylicia’s remains.

This is not a pretty story. The case is unsolved, there are no public updates on the status of the investigation, and 20 years later, Pauline is no closer to knowing what happened to her daughter or why.

So what is left for Pauline to hope for? She and Judy feel maybe there are dots that can be connected.

Pauline says she has no answers and she wants — make that deserves — answers.

Pauline also recalled Jennifer Barziloski, a friend of Phylicia’s, who went missing in June 2001. It was along Roaring Brook Creek on April 2, 2010, when two boys found a human skull, identified by dental records as the skull of Barziloski, who was 18 when she was reported missing. But nothing more since.

Pauline has previously said she believes Phylicia was killed because she was asking questions about Barziloski’s disappearance.

Several searches were conducted on the site where the party trailer sat. Certified cadaver dogs got several “hits,” but after considerable digging on the site near where the trailer stood, nothing was found.

State police have said they conducted a search at the same site with cadaver dogs trained to detect human remains, but no “hits” were recorded.

Every February, on the anniversary of Phylicia’s disappearance, a vigil was held on Patriot Square in Nanticoke. And each year, hope was renewed that Phylicia will be found and the vigils would end.

A vigil was held Sunday at Pauline’s house.

At every vigil, Pauline has given an impassioned speech, asking anyone to come forward with information about her missing daughter.

“We love her and we will never forget her,” Bailey has always said. “And we will find her and we will say goodbye to her. I just can’t understand how those who did this have not been found. They could still be out there somewhere.”

State Police said at the time that Steve Martin was a “person of interest” in Thomas’ disappearance. Martin took his own life at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill on Aug. 10, 2005, where he was serving a sentence on an involuntary manslaughter charge for causing a fatal vehicle crash in Wilkes-Barre in December 2004.

Fisher posted this on her Facebook page regarding Sunday’s vigil:

“Let’s shine our candlelight all the way to heaven and say a prayer that we find her and bring her home to rest and give her family closure. We thank you all for your prayers and support in all these years , you all give us strength and hope.

If you or anyone you know, has any information about the disappearance of Phylicia Thomas please call 570-328-4957 — you will remain anonymous.”

Pray for Phylicia and pray for her family and friends.

And pray that this case will be solved.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.