HANOVER TWP. – A suspect was still at large Sunday night following an attempted robbery at Burger King on Carey Avenue, according to township police.

Officials on the scene said that officers were dispatched to the Burger King at 693 Carey Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

A gun was fired, police said, but nobody was injured.

The suspect was still at large as of 8 p.m., but officials said they had no reason to believe the public was in any danger.

The Hanover Townshipand the Ashley Borough police departments responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.