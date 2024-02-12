Fans apparently stay home to watch Chiefs and 49ers … and Taylor

WILKES-BARRE —Without either of Pennsylvania’s NFL teams playing in the big game, at least one area restaurant and bar were seeing a mellow night for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

It was a quiet evening at Rodano’s & Franklin’s on the square as many fans inevitably chose to watch Super Bowl LVIII from their couch, which was a far cry from last year when Philadelphia Eagles and Kanas City Chiefs fans turned out in droves to support their teams.

With the Eagles sadly out of this year’s game, the atmosphere at Rodano’s was seemingly more relaxed, with only a few patrons sitting at the bar on either side around kickoff time getting ready to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Edd Raineri, of Shickshinny, and Terry Renninger, of Mountain Top, enjoyed a tray of pizza at the bar having just arrived back in town on a Martz bus about 20 minutes beforehand after spending the weekend in New York City at a Beatles convention.

Raineri, who hosts the Beatledd Fab Four Hour on Rock 107, said the duo decided stop and get a bite to eat and watch the Super Bowl instead of just heading straight home.

“We’re very tired, but it’s the icing on the cake being here for the Super Bowl,” Raineri said.

While Raineri is a Giants fan and Renninger supports the Eagles, both agreed to root for the 49ers on Sunday.

“Because of (Christian) McCafrey, the running back,” Renniger explained.

Raineri agreed, adding, “The 49ers is just a finely tuned team. It just gels and I think they can put everything together to win this.”

One thing Raineri was not a fan of, though, was the constant talk about Taylor Swift. The pop star is currently dating Kanas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce.

“It’ll be over after today,” Raineri said, seemingly relieved. “It’s been overexposed.”

Over on the Franklin side, Dan Boote, 39, of Wilkes-Barre, Chris Lapallo, 39, of Plains, were enjoying some beer and hanging out before the game began.

While both men are fans of the Eagles, they were actually happy that their team was not playing on Sunday.

“It feels better that they’re not in it,” Boote explained. “No disappointment.”

When the Eagles lost the playoffs, Boote said he texted his group of friends to say he was just glad that the season was over.

“Last year sucked,” Boote said. “It was awesome that they were there, but still.”

Lapallo agreed that not having the Eagles in the Super Bowl made for a much more relaxed game day.

“You actually get to enjoy your beer.”