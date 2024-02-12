🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City Police say a 17-year-old boy is responsible for a number of downtown area smash and grab burglaries.

The boy, whose name was not released, has been petitioned to Luzerne County Juvenile Court on burglary and related offenses, police reported.

Police on Friday reported at least seven downtown businesses have been ransacked and three businesses outside the downtown area.

Cash, cigarettes and video games were stolen from several businesses while other businesses reported no items stolen.