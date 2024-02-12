🔊 Listen to this

After an unseasonably warm weekend, tune up those snow throwers and hit up your favorite grocery store today.

A winter storm moving up the eastern coast is expected to bring eight to 12 inches of snow across most of Northeastern Pennsylvania with higher amounts in the Poconos.

A winter storm warning has been issued for all of Northeastern Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service from midnight until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow is expected to start after midnight moving in from the south and end late Tuesday morning or early afternoon. Snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour are expected between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.