Tuesday’s deadline won’t be changing for April 23 primary election candidates to file petitions and paperwork required to get on the ballot, Luzerne County officials said Monday.

Some had asked if a deadline extension was possible due to Tuesday’s snow forecast.

“In response to recent inquiries, we have reached out to the Department of State and have received confirmation that no extension of the deadline is possible. Therefore, we strongly encourage all interested parties to submit their filings before the specified deadline,” said a release from county Manager Romilda Crocamo.

The election bureau and other county offices will remain open Tuesday during regular business hours, it said.

“Our dedicated team will be available to provide guidance and support throughout the process. We understand the importance of ensuring a smooth and efficient filing process, and we are committed to facilitating a seamless experience for all participants,” the release said.

The county’s election bureau is located on the second floor of the Penn Place Building at the corner of Market Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the National Weather Service, approximately eight inches of snow is expected from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon in the county.