🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Kingston Township pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault charges related to shooting a firearm during a road rage incident on the North Cross Valley Expressway more than a year ago.

Erik Alexander Viquez, 27, of Roushey Street, Shavertown, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre with firing a firearm at another vehicle occupied by four people while traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway near the Kingston exit on Jan. 4, 2023, according to court records.

Viquez and the other motorist were engaged in a road rage incident giving each other hand gestures, court records say.

Viquez pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Prosecutors withdrew two other counts of aggravated assault and four counts each of reckless endangerment and simple assault against Viquez.

Viquez, formerly of Scranton, is scheduled to be sentenced March 28.