🔊 Listen to this

PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked seeded rolls, has announced that the Wilkes-Barre Arena Hub, Dickson City, Edwardsville and Wilkes-Barre 309 locations are now under new ownership by local couple, Michael and Rachel Davis.

To celebrate and thank their loyal customers, the Davis’ will host a “Customer Appreciation Day” at the following locations:

• Wilkes-Barre Arena Hub — Thursday, Feb. 22

395 Arena Hub Plaza, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Dickson City — Tuesday, Feb. 20

1945 Commerce Blvd. & Rte. 6, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

• Edwardsville — Tuesday, Feb. 27

33B West Side Mall, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

On these specified days, PrimoHoagies will offer the first 100 customers* in line a free Primo Size Hoagie. Throughout the celebration, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99.

*To enjoy the Customer Appreciation Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program. By texting “Primo” to 484-270-4000 or visiting the Rewards Program Page, customers can access exclusive offers and start saving on their favorite hoagies.

Note: The Davis’ also bought the Wilkes-Barre Route 309 location, which will be relocated to a brand new PrimoHoagies in Pittston, with plans to open in early summer.

In addition to the Customer Appreciation Day festivities, PrimoHoagies is launching a “Golden Ticket” promotion that will run throughout the month of February. Ten golden tickets will be randomly placed within hoagies, and lucky customers who discover these golden tickets can redeem them at the Wilkes-Barre Arena Hub, Dickson City or Edwardsville locations for a $25 PrimoHoagies gift card.

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a wide variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, chips, drinks, cookies, desserts, and more.

Michael and Rachel Davis, high school sweethearts from Mountain Top, said they have built a life centered around family. Married with two young children, Natalie and Nora, family is paramount to them.

Coming from backgrounds of entrepreneurship, Rachel and Mike are experienced business owners. Rachel’s family owns Herron Electric, an electrical company in Mountain Top, while Mike’s family is the former owners of Two Jack’s Cycle, a motorcycle dealership in Wilkes-Barre.

With a passion for business and a desire to continue their entrepreneurial journey, the Davis’ said they started looking for another venture, which they found in PrimoHoagies, a local brand they were already familiar with and admired for its quality.

“We can’t wait to embark on this new chapter with PrimoHoagies, where family values meet business passion,” said Rachel. “Every sandwich carries not just flavor but a piece of our commitment to quality and community. We can’t wait to share our journey with the community and create lasting memories, one delicious bite at a time.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.