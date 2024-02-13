🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One of two women accused of pistol-whipping and pouring bleach on a woman in retaliation of an eviction notice at the Sherman Hills apartment complex pleaded no contest to a conspiracy assault charge in Luzerne County Court.

Claris Sailoman, 36, entered the no contest plea of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon before Judge David W. Lupas.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Sailoman and Toccara France, 37, with attacking a woman they blamed for being a snitch that led to an eviction notice in December 2022, according to court records.

During the assault, Sailoman was accused of pistol-whipping the woman, poured bleach on her and kicked her in the head, court records say.

When the victim yelled she was pregnant, court records allege, Sailoman responded, “(Expletive) your baby.”

Sailoman attempted to barricade herself in a bathroom when police arrested her at the scene.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime and reckless endangerment against Sailoman, who is scheduled to be sentenced May 6.

A judge’s bench warrant was issued for France when she failed to appear for a bail revocation hearing Jan. 8.

France is charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.