WILKES-BARRE — The Home Away From Home Children’s Learning Center, 360 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre, recently opened for business, offering a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week children’s daycare center with a capacity of 58 children.

Yllane Nelson, owner, said children age six weeks to 13 years can be enrolled by calling 570-880-8755, or by going to the Facebook site.

Nelson said the Home Away From Home Children’s Learning Center is conveniently located off of Exit 170B of Interstate 81, near the Wyoming Valley Mall, across from Wendy’s Restaurant, and in the same plaza as the Dental Associates of NEPA of Dr. David Shemo DMD, and the Hertz Car Rental.

Nelson said the Home Away From Home Children’s Learning Center started in 2019 with in-home-based private care, shortly after the COVID pandemic. In addition to the co-owners and directors, the center has six employees.

“We decided to start a center that now offers 24-hour care, Spanish language classes, and also sign language classes with Sunshine Curriculum and will offer transport for school-aged children to and from school to the center,” Nelson said. “We will provide breakfast, lunch, dinner (for those children who will be there past 5 p.m.), and snacks in between.”

On the website, employee Sarah Stogryn states:

“Strong-willed kids become adults who change the world, as we can hang on for the ride and resist the temptation to ‘tame’ the spirit out of them.”

The website also states:

Our Roots

“At The Home Away From Home, we are dedicated to creating a nurturing, stimulating and welcoming environment for all children. Our unique programs incorporate a variety of educational theories, while always keeping the child’s best interest in mind and allowing for hands-on, experiential learning. To find out more about us, keep reading or feel free to get in touch.”

About The Home Away From Home

“Think. Reason. Question. Experiment. These are just a few of the skills and qualities that children will develop at The Home Away From Home. Since our founding, we’ve focused on supporting kids during all transitions throughout childhood.

All activities are designed to adequately nurture the emotional and intellectual growth of our kids. Through stimulating situations and hands-on learning opportunities, young children are free to develop into bright young minds. Reach out to learn more, and enroll with us today.”

Art Lessons

“At The Home Away from Home, we value the importance of incorporating art education into our children’s lives. Our art program focuses on teaching art fundamentals in a fun and engaging way. We believe that every child has an innate creative ability waiting to be unleashed, and we’re here to help unleash it.”

Sign Language

“Teaching sign language to children can have a significant impact on their development. At our daycare, we strive to provide educational opportunities that will benefit your child now and in the future. Our sign language classes are taught by qualified instructors who make learning this skill fun and engaging. Enroll your child in our program and watch them thrive.”

Outdoor Play

“At The Home Away from Home, we offer a variety of outdoor play activities to help children explore and connect with nature. It’s important for children to get outside, play, and move. Our team of experienced caregivers provides a safe and stimulating environment for children to play and have fun while also learning about the world around them.”

