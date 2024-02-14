🔊 Listen to this

Professional dancers Cathie Julius and Philip Spinka, in the foreground, demonstrate for Tuesday evening’s ‘Swinging for the Kids at KISS’ dance class at Vive Health & Fitness in Kingston.

As the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre fund-raiser for KISS Theatre approaches, set for 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Kirby Center, the 10 teams of celebrity dancers and their professional partners are employing all sorts of strategies to raise money and votes.

Everything from a Zumba class to a hot yoga class, guest bartending to trivia and karaoke have been part of the fun.

On Tuesday evening, 14 people took part in “Swinging for the Kids at KISS,” a ballroom dance class featuring merengue, swing and more, at Vive Health & Fitness in Kingston.

The class was led by professional dancer Cathie Julius, who is paired with celebrity partner Adam Thalenfeld in the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre event, with help from fellow professional Philip Spinka.

Proceeds will help the Adam/Cathie team in the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre event, where $1 buys a vote in the People’s Choice Award.

Tickets to the Feb. 17 Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre event are available at dancingstarsofwilkesbarre.com and at the Kirby Center.

— Mary Therese Biebel