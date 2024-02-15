‘Baby’ of group at at Wesley Village’s Myers Manor is 100 years, 7 months old

Visitor Rich Nemetz of Kingston Township brought a birthday bouquet to his aunt, 101-year-old Eleanor Hudak, who was honored as one of five centenarians at Wednesday’s Sweetheart Social at Wesley Village.

Administrative assistant Dorothy Leptuck presents Lucy V. Camp with a wrist corsage in honor of her being one of the oldest residents at the Sweetheart Social Valentine’s Party.

Administrative assistant Dorothy Leptuck slides a corsage onto Sue Harper’s wrist as Eleanor Hudak looks over the plaque she received during the Sweetheart Social.

Eleanor Hudak, 101, and Sue Harper, 102, are two of the five guests of honor at the Sweetheart Social. Standing at right is Tina Drake of Laflin, a friend of the Harper family who attended as Sue Harper’s guest.

Cake, music and festive drinks brightened with maraschino cherries were part of the “Sweetheart Social” Valentine’s Day celebration for residents of Wesley Village’s Myers Manor and Anderson Personal Care on Wednesday afternoon.

And for five special residents, there were flowers, visits from friends and relatives, and recognition that they’ve each celebrated at least 101 Valentine Days.

“We were so excited about who was going to give us a Valentine,” Eleanor Hudak, who turned 101 in November, said, reminiscing about long-ago days when she was a schoolgirl, and classmates at the former Holy Trinity School in Swoyersville would exchange pretty little cards.

“Sometimes there were love letters,” said Dorothea Zekas, better known as Jean Zekas, recalling the years she served in the U.S. Navy, taking care of sailors’ mail.

“Oh yes, it might be sealed with a kiss, or smell like perfume,” her daughter, Pam Koviack of West Pittston, suggested with a smile.

Family members and friends of the centenarians had been invited to the Valentine’s Day celebration at Wesley Village, where Koviack brought her mother a shiny tiara and a pillow that proclaimed “At 101, I’m still playing with a full deck.”

Lower on the pillow was an admission that she’s just a bit slower at shuffling nowadays.

Zekas turned 101 on Jan. 28, and her table mate Lucille V. Camp, whose birthday is June 21, gave her age as “100, and 7 months.”

“She’s the ‘baby,’” teased Mary Garthe, who turned 101 on Jan. 15.

When asked about previous occupations, Garthe said she had worked as an accountant, and Camp described herself as having a “Rosie the Riveter” job during World War II.

As for 102-year-old Sue Harper, seated at a nearby table, her visiting friend Tina Drake of Laflin said Harper, who used to live in New Jersey, “ran her own campground” there and “delivered eggs to Bruce Springsteen’s mother.”

And Eleanor Hudak said she had worked for the Social Security Administration for 33 years. Her nephew, Rich Nemetz of Kingston Township, joined the party, surprising his aunt with a bouquet of flowers. Hudak said she and her late husband, Stephen, didn’t have children, but Nemetz and his wife are like a son and daughter to her.

At the party, many of the approximately 60 guests and staff had a mark of cross-shaped ashes on their foreheads, a sign that they’d attended an Ash Wednesday service in honor of the beginning of Lent.

“Mine is really dark,” Hudak said of her ashes, noting the person who had imposed them “had a damp hand.”