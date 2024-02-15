🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A senior judge from Lackawanna County was assigned to preside over the case of a Wilkes-Barre man accused of yelling threats directed at three Luzerne County judges during a protection-from abuse hearing in October.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough ordered a “full bench recusal” of all Luzerne County judges to officiate over the case against Jacob R. Cartwright.

Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley from Lackawanna County was assigned by the Administration Office of Pennsylvania Courts to preside over Cartwright’s case, which is being prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Munley formerly was president judge in Lackawanna County.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cartwright, 33, appeared before Luzerne County Judge Richard Hughes on an allegation of indirect contempt of court due to a protection-from abuse order against him on Oct. 25. The hearing was held in Courtroom Two on the third floor of the courthouse.

Nearing the end of the proceeding, Hughes found Cartwright guilty of indirect contempt of court.

Cartwright’s behavior changed and became more aggressive as he yelled multiple threats using obscene language directed at Hughes and two assistant district attorneys.

Hughes revoked Cartwright’s bail resulting in being taken into custody.

Cartwright continued his verbal assault by continuing to yell threats toward Hughes and included judges Stefanie Salavantis and Tarah Toohil, the complaint says.

After Cartwright was jailed at the county correctional facility, the complaint says, Cartwright cut himself and used his blood to write the name “Chris Moules” on a cell wall, a reference to Kristopher Moules, a corrections officer who was killed during an altercation with an inmate on July 18, 2016.

Cartwright’s next court appearance is scheduled March 8 before Munley on multiple counts of terroristic threats, harassment and retaliation against judicial official.