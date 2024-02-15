🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed charges of child endangerment and driving under the influence of a controlled substance against Jonathan Scott Nekrasz, 32, when the arresting police officer failed to appear at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Nekrasz while investigating a vehicle crash at Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Coal Street on Jan. 27.

Police in court records say Nekrasz displayed pinpoint eyes and spoke with slurred and lethargic speech. He was submitted to a blood test, court records say.

Two children were inside Nekrasz’s vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police have the option to refile the case against Nekrasz.