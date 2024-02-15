🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — Nearly 60 firefighters from many companies battled a massive blaze that destroyed Dancheck’s Extinguisher Services and NEPA Mixed Martial Arts in Edwardsville Thursday morning.

The call came in just after 10:30 a.m. at 681 Main St. where flames were coming from the roof that collapsed. Thick smoke could be seen across the Wyoming Valley.

A second-alarm was called for additional firefighters.

Three aerial ladder trucks were utilized to hit the flames from overhead while firefighters stretched lines to hydrants in the area for a ground attack.

Kyle Reed, proprietor of NEPA Mixed Martial Arts, said he was notified by phone that a fire alarm was activated but quickly learned from friends and family that the building was on fire.

Reed, in business for a decade, said he has been at 681 Main St. for five years and has nearly 5,000 square feet of space filled with equipment. Approximately 150 people train at NEPA Mixed Martial Arts, Reed said.

“When I got three phone calls and got here, the fire was already through the roof and building,” Reed said. “I have mixed emotions but fortunately no one got injured.”

Reed’s business was closed at the time.

With the loss of his business, Reed said he was preparing to host an Easter egg hunt at the nearby John Hopkins Memorial Park.

“We had all the plastic eggs in there but we didn’t fill them with any candy,” Reed said, noting he will purchase replacement plastic eggs so the Easter egg hunt for children will take place.

Firefighters from Edwardsville, Kingston-Forty Fort, Maltby Fire Co. in Swoyersville, Excelsior No. 2 Fire Co. from Duryea, Pringle, Larksville, Shavertown, Plymouth, Pringle, West Pittston, Hanover Township and Nanticoke responded including emergency medical services from Dallas and Plains Township.