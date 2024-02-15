🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick on Thursday announced that former Major League Baseball player and Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame member Ken Griffey Sr. will be the keynote speaker at the 78th Anniversary Dinner to be held at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Friday, March 15.

Griffey Sr. played outfield in the majors from 1973-1991 with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners.

A member of the Reds Hall of Fame, Griffey played an integral role in the “Big Red Machine” era of Cincinnati baseball that saw the Reds win back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976.

Griffey earned his first All-Star selection in 1976, hitting .336, a career-high. That season, he placed eighth in National League MVP voting.

In 1980, Griffey was again named an All-Star as he posted a .294 batting average with 13 home runs and 85 RBI. He went on to earn All-Star Game MVP honors that season.

In total for his career, Griffey recorded 2,143 hits with 152 homers and a .296 batting average.

Together with his son, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., the two became the first father-son duo to hit back-to-back home runs while playing together for Seattle.

After his playing career ended, Griffey Sr. served as a coach and manager in the Reds organization with the Dayton Dragons and Bakersfield Blaze.

In 2014, he wrote a memoir — Big Red: Baseball, Fatherhood and My Life in the Big Red Machine.

Last week, the organization announced they have selected John McCarthy Jr. to be honored as the 2024 “Man of the Year” at the dinner.

McCarthy is best known for his role as president of McCarthy Tire Service. He has held that title since 1997, after his father, Jack McCarthy, a former Man of the Year honoree, passed him the reins.

For tickets

All are welcome to attend and tickets may be purchased by contacting ticket chairman Dan Casey at 570-417-2374, or by email at — [email protected]. Ticket cost is $100 per person and includes cocktails and dinner choice of 12oz. prime rib or herb panko crusted cod. Cocktail hour begins at 5p.m. with dinner to immediately follow. A silent auction will also be held.