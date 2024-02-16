🔊 Listen to this

A firefighter is seen holding onto a ladder Thursday night during an apparent rescue effort as crews battled a fire at B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Firefighters and residents are seen outside B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre during Thursday night’s fire.

A firefighter escorts a resident and their dog from B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre during Thursday night’s fire at the building.

WILKES-BARRE — One person reportedly was in critical condition Thursday night following a multi-alarm fire at B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street in the city.

Officials with the Wilkes Barre City Fire Department confirmed the injury to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

The exact number of people affected or displaced was not immediately known Thursday night, though at least 100 were believed to have been evacuated from the high-rise.

Witnesses saw firefighters rescuing at least one person by ladder.

Flames broke out around 6:30 p.m., with calls for a third alarm going out shortly afterward.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross said it was assisting residents, and had opened an emergency shelter at G.A.R. Memorial Middle School to provide displaced residents with food, shelter, relief supplies, and emotional support.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance, which is free, should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).