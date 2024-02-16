🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — It wasn’t on the agenda, but the possibility of more teacher layoffs came up during the regular monthly meeting of Crestwood School Board Thursday. A member of the audience asked if there were any layoffs planned in the upcoming budget.

Board President John Macri said the budget process is still in the early stages and that the goal is not to have any, but “certainly it is a possibility” depending on what happens, particularly with health insurance costs, which keep climbing.

Board Member Marla Campbell, who has frequently spoke of insurance savings as a big part of reigning in the budget, echoed the sentiment, saying the district could save $1 million or more with the right adjustments. Health insurance is frequently a key issue in contract talks with the teacher union.

During the voting session, the board approved a long list of spring coaches.

For baseball, Donald Flynn as head junior high coach at $2,399, Eric Rinehimer as varsity assistant/junior varsity at $2,399, and John Konopki, Donnie Hopkins and Tom Borum as assistant junior high, with Borum’s pay set at $2,399 and the other two pending.

For girls track, Mitchell Forgash as assistant varsity at $3,284, Dhara Javia as assistant varsity at $300, Andrew Nelson as assistant varsity at $329 and Kenneth White as assistant junior high at $3,284.

For boys track, Michael Harth as assistant varsity at $3,613, Olivia Jendrezejewski as assistant varsity at $300, and John Centak and Greg Myers as assistant junior high at $3,284 each.

For girls lacrosse, Aaron Caporuscio and Rob Glowacki as assistant varsity at $1,956 each.

For boys lacrosse, Robert Coslett, Michael Schlude and Roderick De Le Rosa as assistant varsity at $2,609 each.

The board also appointed head coaches for the 2024-25 school year: Ryan Arcangeli for football at $8,564, Robert Moulton for cross country at $5,599, Mark Jarolen for golf at at $4,367, Megan Genoble for girls volleyball at $4,817, Amanda Tredinnick for field hockey at $8,564 and Scott Lenio for girls tennis at $4,365.

The board also:

• Approved a shared transportation agreement with Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 from July 1 this year through June 30, 2025.

• Approved the purchase and installation from Rohrer Bus Service of the Pro-Vision Camera System at a total cost of $10,741 for nine cameras. They are for four new buses and one new van. The purchase is being made through the PEPPM, a cooperative, designed to lower school costs for technology through competitively bid contracts that a district can piggy-back.

• Approved the retirements of Mary Catherine Leo, Rosemarie Roberts and Sandra Stewart, and the resignation of full-time substitute Lori Kreps.

• Hired Sean Phelan as part-time custodian and Nicole Wall as part-time artistic support.

• Approved a 5-year lease with the American Legion for use of the organization’s baseball facilities at $6,000 per year.

