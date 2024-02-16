🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — Two people were arrested in a sting operation set up by police in Edwardsville and other departments involving a social media account used to lure victims to rob by the pledge of sex and smoking marijuana.

Destiny Emani Higgins, 22, of Jersey City, N.J., used an account on Reddit by offering sex and marijuana only to have the two men robbed by Dwayne Quamir Johnson, 20, of Zerby Avenue, Edwardsville, according to court records.

In both cases, the two victims reported similar events.

According to the criminal complaints:

Contact was made with Higgins using a specific user name on Redditt with offers of sex and smoke marijuana with instructions to meet at 13 Beverly Dr., Eagle Ridge Apartments.

When the two victims arrived separately, Higgins would get into their vehicle followed by Johnson in the rear seat.

Johnson would then pull out a knife and hold it to the necks of the two victims.

One victim reported after a knife was held to his throat, Higgins took his phone and transferred cash from his account.

The other victim with a knife to his throat was instructed to go to an automated-teller machine where Higgins was unsuccessful in withdrawing cash from his account, the complaints say.

After the two victims reported the alleged robberies, police set up an undercover sting by contacting Higgins on Reddit on Thursday.

Instructions were given to the undercover officer to meet at Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville.

After the undercover officer arrived, Higgins claimed her marijuana dealer was behind an apartment building out of view of surveillance cameras.

Police moved in to arrest the two as Johnson initiated a foot chase before he was apprehended. Higgins allegedly resisted arrest and struggled with officers involved in the bust.

Police in the complaints say they have surveillance footage of the two victims meeting Higgins with Johnson getting into their vehicles.

Higgins and Johnson were arraigned Friday by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre on multiple counts of robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnap to inflict terror, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, theft by extortion and simple assault. Higgins was further charged with criminal use of communication facility and Johnson charged with evading arrest.

Higgins and Johnson were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as they were deemed a danger to society.