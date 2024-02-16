🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre charged a woman after a firearm discharged inside a residence during an argument with her boyfriend she allegedly caught being unfaithful.

Mariah A. Canfield, 25, of South Hancock Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on charges of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment. Canfield was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

The bullet passed into a neighboring residence occupied by adults and children, police stated.

No injuries were reported.

According to the criminal complaint:

A resident of 126 S. Hancock St. reported finding a bullet hole at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday with information they heard a “pop” at about 4 a.m. and an argument next door at 128 S. Hancock St.

Police recovered the bullet on a living room floor inside 126 S. Hancock St.

Officers spoke with Canfield and her boyfriend who reside in the other half of the double-block house.

Canfield claimed she picked up her firearm after she discovered messages on her boyfriend’s cellular phone indicating he was cheating on her, the complaint says.

When the boyfriend reached for the gun, Canfield and her boyfriend got into a struggle causing the firearm to discharge a round, according to the complaint.

After the shot was fired, Canfield left the residence and returned later.

Police recovered a Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter handgun hidden in the attic that was registered to another person.

Canfield told police, the complaint says, she purchased the firearm for $300 in a store’s parking lot.