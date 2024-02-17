🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Pending zoning and traffic study approvals, it appears that convenience store/gas station chain Wawa will soon have a significant footprint in Luzerne County.

The latest proposed site will be in Plains Township, near Mohegan Pennsylvania.

According to Karen Rubasky, the township’s zoning secretary, a new Wawa will be built near the intersection of East Main Street and Route 315 — across the street from a similar type chain, Sheetz.

“The plans were submitted at the last meeting of our planning commission,” Rubasky said. “Five zoning waivers were approved, but there are still some items to be resolved.”

One of the unresolved issues is approval of a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT. Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT spokesperson, said the scoping application for the Wawa in Plains Township has been approved by PennDOT.

“The department is awaiting the Traffic Impact Study and Highway Occupancy Permit plans for review/approval,” Ruddy said.

Rubasky said the applicant for the project is Plains Development Partners, which is an arm of Summit Realty Advisors, LLC, of Ambler, Montgomery County.

That same company is also seeking to build a Wawa on Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township, on Route 309 in Dallas Township near Tractor Supply, and on Market Street in Kingston.

Ruddy said no other proposed Wawa location in Luzerne County has an approved Highway Occupancy Permit at this time

Rubasky said a Wells Fargo bank branch sits at the corner of East Main Street and Route 315. She said the plan is to build a Wawa that would wrap around the bank building and have access on both roadways.

The Plains Township Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at 50 Second St., No. 2 Fire Hall.

On Monday, Feb. 19, the Dallas Township Zoning Board will hold a hearing to listen to a presentation by “Dallas Development Partners.” It’s the only item on the agenda and presumably it’s to discuss the vacant parcel next to Tractor Supply.

The Feb. 19 meeting will be held in the Dallas Township Municipal Building, 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

James Harkins of HSC, LLC, owns the property. Last week he said he has entered into an agreement of sale with Summit Realty Advisors, LLC/Dallas Development Partners of Montgomery County.

Harkins said he has signed a confidentiality agreement that prevents him from discussing the plans.

On the Summit Realty Advisors, LLC, website, it states:

“Summit has over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate development including the successful development of over 125 CVS Pharmacy locations and over 20 Wawa convenience store locations.”

The other two proposed locations are Wilkes-Barre Township in the Union Plaza along Route 309, and on Market Street in Kingston.

On Nov. 28, it was announced that plans have formally been submitted for a new Wawa to be built along Route 309 in the Blackman Plaza, now known as the Union Center.

Thomas Zedolik, Wilkes-Barre Township zoning officer, said that drawings were also submitted for an Aldi store that will occupy part of the former Kmart in the same plaza.

Site work has begun for the Wawa as the project moves forward.

Zedolik said the plaza is owned by Union Center Realty LLC and Delaware Land Company LLC.

Locally there are Wawa stores in Carbon and Monroe Counties — and reportedly ones planned for Scranton. A small, older format Wilkes-Barre store closed many years ago.

A Cloud 10 car wash is also going to be built to the left of the new traffic light at Union Plaza.

Zedolik also said that another vacant space next to Rite Aid will be occupied by a Luzerne Bank branch office. He said drawings have been submitted for that as well.

