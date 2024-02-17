🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski on Friday announced that the Office of the State Fire Commissioner awarded more than $102,308 to multiple fire department and EMS services in the 121st Legislative District.

And state Rep. Jim Haddock said 21 local fire and EMS organizations recently were awarded state grants totaling $340,379 in the 118th Legislative District.

“In the firefighting industry, both firefighters and EMS play a critical role in providing not only medical care, but transportation to individuals that were affected by a fire,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “This funding provides the financial support that our departments need to acquire equipment, maintain facilities, provide training and carry out essential community outreach. It ensures that fire departments can remain the backbone of emergency response in our community.”

The funds are from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner.

“During the governor’s budget address last week, I was pleased to hear him propose increasing the amount of money going to this program to $60 million,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. “Emergency responders deserve our heartfelt recognition because they keep us safe, and we can go to sleep each night knowing they are on call if we need them in an emergency. But they also need state-of-the-art equipment and valuable training to do their jobs and these grants will help to make that happen.”

121st District grants awarded include:

City of Wilkes Barre Fire Department – $16,951.

City of Wilkes Barre Fire Department EMS – $15,000.

Plains Township Fire Department – $15,590.

Plains Volunteer Ambulance Assoc. EMS – $15,000.

Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department – $13,645.

Bear Creek Township Volunteer Hose Co. – $13,061.

Laurel Run Volunteer Fire Department – $13,061.

118th District grants

Rep. Haddock said the money can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts.

Additionally, he said fire companies are permitted to apply for construction savings accounts for the purposes of new facility construction.

Avoca Ambulance Association: $15,000.

Avoca Hose Co. No. 1: $15,395.

City of Bureau of Fire: $14,423.

Dalton Fire Co.: $14,228.

Dupont Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1: $13,256.

Eagle Hose Co. No. 1: $14,377.

Eagle McClure Hose Co. No.1 Station 93-3: $15,590.

Excelsior Hose Co. No. 2: $15,979.

Germania Hose Co.: $15,395.

Greater Pittston Ambulance & Rescue Association: $45,000.

Greenwood Hose Co. No. 1: $16,951.

Hughestown Hose Co. No. 1 fire: $14,812.

Hughestown Hose Co. No. 1 EMS: $15,000.

Jenkins Township Volunteer Hose Co.: $12,859.

Laflin Volunteer Fire Department: $14,228.

Lawrence Hose Co. No. 1: $14,423.

Old Forge Hose and Engine Co.: $14,423.

Pittston Township Ambulance Association: $15,000.

Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department: $14,812.

Taylor Fire and Rescue: $15,000.

West Pittston Hose Co. No. 1: $14,228.

