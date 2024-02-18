Wife of anthracite pioneer credited with saving famed fireplace grate

WILKES-BARRE — Jesse Fell is a well known figure in Wyoming Valley history for his vital contribution to the anthracite industry. A local heritage group is looking to ensure that his wife Hannah is not forgotten by posterity for her historic contribution.

The Shawnee Fort Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is planning a fundraiser to buy a grave marker for Hannah Fell.

That event is set for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Rodano’s on Public Square.

Jesse Fell is credited with successfully burning stone coal without a forced draft inside his tavern, which once stood at South Washington and East Northampton streets in the city.

Fell’s fiery endeavor on Feb. 11, 1808, is celebrated as a seminal moment in the development not just of the region, but the country.

He did not discover anthracite coal by any means, nor was he the first person to burn it — Native Americans had done so, and blacksmiths had burned it with a forced draft — but Fell was the first to burn it on an open grate for residential heating fuel, paving the way for anthracite to become a hot commodity.

According to Shawnee Fort Chapter Regent Kathleen Smith, it was Hannah Fell who preserved the open-air iron grate upon which Jesse Fell successfully burned anthracite.

Jesse Fell — a Revolutionary War veteran, Wilkes-Barre Borough’s first burgess (mayor), a political leader and judge — died in 1830, and is buried in Hollenback Cemetery beside his first wife, Smith said, and has a grave marker.

Hannah Fell is buried in the nearby Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery beside her first husband, and does not have a marker, an oversight that the Shawnee Fort Chapter is looking to rectify.

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. The deadline for advance tickets is April 13. Pizza, stromboli, soda and draft beer will be served.

For information contact Smith at 570-704-9809.