WILKES-BARRE — The St. David’s Society of Wyoming Valley announced that vocal artist Katherine Crusi will perform at the 145th annual banquet to be held at the Westmoreland Club on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Crusi, a graduate of the University of Akron with a Master of Music in Vocal Performance, sings frequently at national and international Welsh events. She was the opening performance of the 2022 North American Festival of Wales at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia.

As the 2018 Winner of the David Morris Award from the North American Festival of Wales, she competed in the Welsh National Eisteddfod in Llanrwst, Wales.

William V. Lewis, III is president of the society and Tony Brooks will serve as toastmaster for the banquet. In addition to the entertainment, the program will include the installation of the newly elected officers of the St. David’s Society and the singing of several popular Welsh hymns.

Tickets and menu

All are welcome to attend, and tickets may be reserved by contacting society treasurer Bradley Anthony at 570-262-3025. Ticket cost is $50 per person or $125 patron tickets for two.

Dinner will feature potato and leek soup, chicken française, ice cream and Welsh cookies. A vegetarian option is available upon request. Open bar cocktail hour begins at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 5 p.m. A raffle for a basket of Welsh items also will be held.