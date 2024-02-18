🔊 Listen to this

Every time I drive through Plymouth, I can’t help but think about the past.

And I think of 1966 and how that year marked the end of small towns in Wyoming Valley — when schools merged and “Hometown Pride” was expected to become “Regional Pride.”

It never really happened.

Gone were those familiar school nicknames and team colors and alma maters.

So I fired up the Way Back Machine and went right back to 1966 and revisited everything that seems to have been lost forever.

The attached picture that was posted on the Plymouth PA 1960 Shawnee Still Shines Facebook site shows a small portion of Main Street. And it shows how businesses like Hacker’s Market had to clean up after the devastation caused by the Agnes Flood of 1972.

But for many years prior, Hacker’s and all those Main Street businesses flourished and each had a specific part that, together, formed the fabric of my hometown. And it was the same for every small town back then.

So when I drive through Plymouth, I look at what remains, while trying to recall what was. Old photos help jog the memory.

So in my mythical journey back to 1966, I stopped to get a CMP at Golden Quality — vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and marshmallow sauce with peanuts and whipped cream and a cherry on top.

And I watched a movie at the Shawnee Theater, then went to Mergo’s for a hot dog and to Rea & Derick for a cherry Coke. I even stopped to buy a pair of pants at Mitch Plessett’s Men’s Shop and a couple of comic books at C. Matus News, where I also shot a little 9-ball and played the six-card pinball.

I walked past Brodmarkel’s Store and I steered clear of Al Wasley Jeweler — I wasn’t ready for that diamond engagement ring in 1966. And then I went to get a pizza and a coke at Joe’s Pizza before I walked back to C. Matus to hold up a parking meter with my besties as we watched the world go by.

That’s when it hit me — pizza is one thing that we had back then and still enjoy today. Joe’s Pizza is now Grotto and there are so many awesome pizza places throughout Wyoming Valley. Yes, pizza has never left us.

As part of our Pizza Trail series, I eagerly accepted an assignment to write about Happy Pizza in Plymouth. You will read about that experience later this week — it was delicious, I must say.

Back in 1966 and for years before and decades after, pizza has been there for us and in all varieties. We can gather for pizza and sodas or adult beverages and talk about 1966 or any other year because pizza was always there for us and it still is.

In 1966, Plymouth was celebrating our town’s bicentennial as we struggled to grow a mustache or a beard to be in the Little Shavers Contest during the borough’s Bicentennial event back then.

That made me think about all the great cars of the 1960s and how each had its own distinctive look and appeal. And there were no SUVs, just a few station wagons.

Some 58 years ago, rivalries in Wyoming Valley died. At least, as far as the rivalries that had lived on in high school athletics for generations.

It was 1966, the last year for Plymouth High School and it also marked the end for six other West Side high schools: Larksville, Edwardsville, Kingston, Forty Fort, Swoyersville and Luzerne.

Those seven towns, along with Courtdale and Pringle, were merged into Wyoming Valley West High School. The first year of the “monster” jointure – 1966-67 – created three high schools: Plymouth Area, Kingston Area and Forty Fort Area. The three schools competed separately in athletics, but they all graduated from Wyoming Valley West. The following year – 1967-68 – everybody attended one high school, and the rest is history packed into a yellow school bus.

Back in the day, 1966 and before, school spirit was a way of life. Whether it was Plymouth versus Nanticoke, West Pittston versus Exeter, Kingston versus Coughlin, Meyers versus GAR, or Avoca versus Moosic, rivalries were to live and die for. Especially on Thanksgiving Day.

Football games were played on Turkey Day back then. Thanksgiving dinner would wait until “the game” was over. Thousands of people crowded into stadiums to watch these games, and seldom did they disappoint. Rivalries can cause you to work up quite an appetite.

Talk to anybody who attended these pre-consolidation rivalry games and you will hear the best stories — especially if it’s over pizza.

For the WVW Class of 1968, we were thrust into a situation that made it difficult, at best, to even get to school, let alone get comfortable where we could feel like seniors are supposed to feel.

We have had to remember things about each other — where our classmates went to college, who they married, how many kids they had, grandkids, jobs, etc. – after the fact.

It’s been a challenge to have to remember things we never had the chance to learn in the first place.

It’s no wonder we long for those days, like 1966 and prior.

And we all remember who had the best pizza — everybody.

