Back Mountain Reginal Fire Company assistant chief Ed Gray stands next to a trailer to company was trying to fill with supplies for a Back Mountain family that lost their home and belongings in a fire.

LAKE TWP. — A Lake Township woman and her children who lost their home and belongings in a fire on Wednesday are getting some help from a local fire company and the community.

Shila Mcroy was out with her children on Valentine’s Day, returning to find her house on fire. In spite of the efforts of local fire departments, the house was a total loss and the family lost several pets.

When Back Mountain assistant fire chief Ed Gray realized that the family had a great need, he immediately reached out to his brother firefighters in Sweet Valley and asked if the departments could work together to provide some clothing, bedding and support for the family.

By Sunday, the Back Mountain fire department opened its doors on State Route 118 to collect items ranging from diapers to outerwear to beds.

As of Sunday afternoon, a trailer full of items was already on its way to the family and more was being collected.

Gray pointed out that the fire company and its firefighters always went above and beyond to help members of the community.

A Gofundme set up by Scott Alfonso said that Mcroy had woken up with her children – a 6-month old girl, 4-year-old boy and 8-year old girl – with presents ready for Valentine’s Day.

But, the children never had a chance to enjoy the gifts because they went up in smoke, Alfonso wrote.

Gray said there had been a great outpouring from members of the community, including businesses such as Gino’s Shoe Store that donated shoes for the entire family.

Others donated lunch and water for firefighters.

Gray said many of those who came out to the event heard about it on Facebook or by word of mouth.

“The heart of this Back Mountain writes its own story. Become part of this story with us,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Gray said that the exact cause of the fire couldn’t be determined because the structure had been destroyed. The family, he said, is staying with an aunt at Harveys Lake.

They hope to rebuild the house, he said.

Gray pointed out that the fire departments were all volunteer and always welcome new firefighters, including junior firefighters.

Responding to the fire were Sweet Valley, Back Mountain Regional and Lake Silkworth Fire departments and Sweet Valley Ambulance.

Those who would like to make a donation can access the Gofundme fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-a-life-and-home