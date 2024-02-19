🔊 Listen to this

WEST HAZLETON — A New York City man charged in the 2020 fatal beating death of his roommate in West Hazleton was extradited from Connecticut last week.

Giovanni Morales, 27, of Brooklyn, is jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and theft on allegations he killed Jonathan Hernandez on Jan. 26, 2020.

Hernandez’s body was found inside an apartment on Winters Avenue, West Hazleton, by his work supervisor. An autopsy revealed Hernandez died from blunt force trauma.

Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce stated Morales was extradited from Connecticut where he was arrested for a bank robbery in Hartford in November 2023.

“Hopefully, this years-long pursuit and apprehension acts as a reminder to those criminals who break the law in Luzerne County. Our members of law enforcement have a long memory and will not rest until you are found, apprehended and brought to justice,” Sanguedolce stated in a news release.

Sanguedolce thanked Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Richard Mrak and Trooper Brian Noll, Hazleton, Troop N, for the investigation that resulted in Morales being criminally charged.

Investigators allege Morales was the last known person to see Hernandez alive as they resided together in the Winters Avenue apartment.

Court records say Morales came to Luzerne County on June 24, 2020, to stay with Hernandez, and worked together for two days at various construction sites.

A work supervisor stopped at the Winters Avenue apartment and found Hernandez’s body, court records say.

Morales fled the area and was believed to be in the New York City metropolitan area.

The Pennsylvania State Police listed Morales to their “Ten Most Wanted” list and was eventually arrested for robbing a bank in Hartford, Conn., in November 2023.

Morales gave a false name to authorities in Hartford, Conn., until his true identity was learned that resulted in an arrest warrant from Luzerne County charging him with criminal homicide.

Sanguedolce in the news release stated Morales pled guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 18 months in the Connecticut case; however, the sentence in Connecticut was stayed while Morales was extradited to Luzerne County.