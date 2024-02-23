A ‘delightful experience’ on the West Side

🔊 Listen to this

For those of us residing on the West Side, Budd’s Pizza has been a beloved fixture in the community since the 1970s. Today, the establishment has expanded to include a bar, dining room, game room, outdoor bar and patio. Conveniently located just a block off Wyoming Avenue, Budd’s Pizza Café and Sports Hub offers ample parking, making it an accessible spot not only for locals but also for our “East Side” friends who might not be familiar with the backstreets of Kingston.

You laugh, but you know it’s a true statement!

They’ll be pleasantly surprised to discover that Budd’s is open for both lunch and dinner, providing a great dining option at any time of the day.

Having not visited Budd’s in a while, I was thrilled to revisit their offerings as part of the Luzerne County Pizza Trail. Opting for takeout, I appreciated the separate entrance and waiting area designated for pick-up orders. The overall layout exudes a welcoming and relaxed vibe, exactly the kind of atmosphere I enjoy. The outdoor patio caught my eye, and I made a mental note to return on a warmer day to enjoy al fresco dining. The staff members I interacted with were both friendly and efficient, ensuring my order was accurate and ready on time.

For our meal, we decided on a large, plain, round pizza and a selection of appetizers. Budd’s menu is impressively extensive, featuring a variety of appetizers, fresh-cut fries, specialty pizzas, wings, strombolis, burgers, soups and salads. They also offer several platters with fish and chicken options. The taco, pagach and Hawaiian pizzas particularly caught my attention, and I was intrigued by Budd’s unique “Square Kingston Pizza,” a fried Sicilian-style pizza. With pasta dishes and subs also on the menu, there’s no shortage of choices for any palate.

Turning our attention to the pizza, the first thing I noticed was the perfectly cooked crust, thin and crispy just the way I like it. The sauce was flavorful, though I would opt for extra cheese next time to suit my personal preference. Priced at $11.99 plus tax, the large pie is competitively priced for our area. As for the appetizers, both the Mac & Cheese Bites and the Buffalo Shrimp were delicious. Overall, our Friday night dinner at Budd’s was a delightful experience that met our expectations for a satisfying family meal.

We’re already looking forward to our next visit to dine in and explore more of their menu offerings. But in the meantime, we are off and running to the next stop on the Luzerne County Pizza Trail.