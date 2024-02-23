🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The sole item for discussion on city council’s agenda during Thursday’s session sparked a request from a city resident hoping to keep the momentum going.

During the quiet meeting, in which council members Bill Barrett and Mike Belusko were excused, council approved the appointments for the city’s Human Relations Commission.

Those appointed were:

• William Lewis, as Chairperson

• Arthur Breese

• Samantha Chichetti

• Bonnie Wikosky

While resident Sam Troy applauded the appointments, he noted that he would like to see the same movement with other commissions, nodding especially to the city’s Historical Preservation Committee, which exists despite never having filled appointments.

“Some commissions seem to have more relevance than others. Not that it isn’t relevant to appoint these people to the Human Rights Commission — I mean, someday they might confront some various important issues, but meanwhile there are commissions that need attention for appointments,” Troy said.

“A historical preservation to a certain extent holds its own in the city — we have Irem Temple, we have Mr. Brooks’ foundation that rewards people who make improvements to historical homes, and those are all good things, but I think to a certain extent, that issue is ignored,” he added, noting that the addition of an environmental commission could prove to be a benefit to the city.

Councilman Tony Brooks ensured Troy that Mayor George Brown is ensuring that the city’s commissions are progressing forward.

“As you can see, the mayor is working very hard and always bringing different commissions to the council and he wants to update every one of the commissions,” Brooks said.

Troy also questioned if council would need to pass an ordinance so that City Controller Tony Thomas could provide the public with controller’s reports during council sessions moving forward, to which Brooks stated that such an ordinance would not be required and Thomas would be more than happy to oblige.

Also during the session, Wilkes-Barre resident Jim Burden drew council’s attention to a street sign on the corner of Meade Street and Puritan Lane that needs repair. Burden also requested that the city put out traps for an abundance of stray cats on East Northampton Street.